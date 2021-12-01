Many are unaware that the air we ingest in these ways could be responsible for harassing the terrible and repulsive farts

Perhaps one of the most embarrassing and gory topics, but which touches many people, is meteorism. It is useless to pretend that it does not exist. As unpleasant as we may find it, it is a fact that it is a real problem.

Especially where you suffer from it with a certain frequency and can therefore also occur outside the home and in the presence of other people. Abdominal pain, sometimes unbearable, could lead to passing flatulence in public.

A situation of profound discomfort for the producer of the fart but also for those around him, which obviously they are unlikely to like.

To try to stem the malaise, but also certain embarrassing situations, it would be important to know more. In fact, many are unaware that the air we ingest in these ways that we are going to see could also be responsible for harassing the terrible and repulsive farts.

What is meteorism and what are the symptoms

The production of gas would be part of the digestion process. Normally it would be absorbed by the intestinal walls, circulated in the blood and expelled by breathing.

When, however, an overproduction of gas would occur, it would remain trapped in the gastrointestinal tract and cause, depending on the point of release, belching or meteorism.

Symptoms of the same would be, in addition to the excessive emission of farts, also pains, cramps and spasms in the abdominal area. As well as the visible increase in abdominal circumference.

To try to combat bloating, it might be useful to pay attention to some foods and habits. Obviously, it is always essential to consult a doctor to be advised in the most appropriate way.

The foods that usually produce gas, according to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, are mainly those containing carbohydrates. These, in fact, would be difficult to absorb from the small intestine and would pass almost undigested in the large intestine.

Then there would be some particular foods that would cause terribly smelly farts.

Not only the aforementioned foods, however, would cause farts. In fact, we would not have expected it but flatulence could be linked to an increased ingestion of air, through certain actions and certain foods.

According to reports from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the amount of air would increase by using a straw or sucking on candies. In addition, even when you eat in a hurry or, in an unkind way, you eat while chatting with your mouth full.

It will surprise us, but even with cigarettes we would inhale air along with the smoke. Then, in the presence of dental prostheses, they should be checked, because if in a bad state they would create more saliva, which contains air bubbles that we would go to swallow.

In addition to the aforementioned behaviors, there would also be foods rich in air and which could therefore favor farts. These are foods and drinks that incorporate air. We probably don’t notice, but it is the case of very leavened foods, of the whipped cream we use for desserts, or of milkshakes and fruit smoothies.

The air responsible for flatulence would therefore reach us in different ways that we certainly would never have expected.