Many are unaware that this widespread nocturnal phenomenon could open the doors to dementia and heart attack

Responsible prevention through specific tests is the first step to be able to catch certain pathologies in the bud, avoiding waiting for clear signals. For example, not the shaky memory but this spy would announce Alzheimer’s already 20 years in advance through targeted analyzes.

Together with the checks to which we should periodically undergo, then, a healthy lifestyle is essential to ensure a good state of health. This involves a healthy diet and an adequate amount of physical activity, as is often suggested, along with good sleep quality. In particular, we will see that precisely in sleep, as a consequence of sleep apnea, the brain and heart could suffer consequences.

Many are unaware that this nocturnal phenomenon could open the doors to dementia and heart attack

The Veronesi Foundation talks about the correlation between obstructive nocturnal apnea syndrome and reduction of the temporal lobes in the brain.

This disorder affects 12 million Italians between 40 and 85 who snore at night enough to stop breathing.

However, most of these are unaware of their condition and, likewise, of the potential consequences. In fact, many are unaware that this widespread nocturnal phenomenon could open the doors to dementia and heart attacks due to a lack of oxygen.

From the cerebral point of view, apneas would favor the thinning of the temporal lobes that contribute to the maintenance of memory, as claimed by an Australian study.

The research found that people who had lower nighttime oxygenation also had a reduction in this area of ​​the brain.

What possible effects on the heart?

By snoring we could undergo apneas that would deprive us of air for up to 90 seconds. This subjects the cardiovascular system to constant changes in pressure and heart rate. In addition, sleep apnea could reduce the percentage of oxygen breathed from 60% to 90%, all stresses that in the long term can favor cardiac episodes.

Those who experience sleep apnea for at least 5 times per hour can be defined affected by this disorder. Those who have problems with overweight and excess fat that could favor airway obstruction, hypertensive people and smokers are most at risk.

What signals to intercept

As mentioned above, although this disorder affects nearly 5% of the world’s population, not everyone is aware of it. The main manifestations of obstructive sleep apnea are frequent snoring and a feeling of suffocation in sleep. Along with these, nocturnal awakenings are also frequent, perhaps several times a night, and the sensation of dry throat and fatigue during the day.

These are indices that could lead us to seek more information through a doctor who can provide the best advice.

