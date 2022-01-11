Health comes first for all of us. In fact, we tend to control every little aspect of our body, to be sure that well-being is always at hand. This is a great way to love yourself and take care of yourself. And certainly no one would disagree on this statement. There are, however, some points that we should analyze and never leave out. And among these, we find the messages that the body itself sends us every day to warn us that something is not working as it should. In fact, the signals that the body makes evident and visible should never be ignored. They are the ways, indeed, through which we can understand if our health is as solid as we believe. And, if this is not the case, we will have the opportunity to intervene by contacting a trusted doctor on the spot.

Many ask why it stinks, how to cook or how to clean it but few know that ears can become cauliflower

As we have just specified, therefore, the body tries in every way to warn us if something is not working as we would expect. And we have already talked about this issue in the past. In fact, in our previous article, we had indicated an annoyance that some feel and which, despite being often ignored, could indicate a level of cholesterol in the blood that is too high compared to the norm. Or, in another article, we explained how this symptom not always considered could highlight the presence of a tumor. Today we continue with the signals sent by the body, but this time we focus on the ears. This area of ​​the body, in fact, is fundamental, especially when it presents anomalies that some have never even considered. And many ask why it stinks, how to cook or how to clean it but few know that ears can become cauliflower.

Perhaps someone had already heard of it, while for others it will probably be big news. We are dealing, in fact, with ears commonly known as “cauliflower”. The more generic term indicates, specifically, an otohematoma or a perichondral hematoma. For those unfamiliar with it, this is a rather obvious change in the shape of the ear. The latter, in fact, will have a bright red color and also the shape will be much wider and swollen. Furthermore, we will notice that the ear will tend to fold in on itself, precisely because of the new appearance it has just assumed. This transformation would find its reason for existing in a blood accumulation that can be caused by different events.

In fact, it could be due to some trauma that has frequently hurled itself on the ear. Or, in other situations, it could be due to a piercing done a short time ago. In this case, we should immediately call our trusted doctor. An expert, in fact, will be able to assess the situation and, if possible and sufficient, perform a drainage that would help eliminate the problem.