A varied and balanced diet is always the basis of good physical and mental health.

Consuming all foods in limited quantities and proportionate to our needs allows us to consume everything, without creating too many problems.

Among the most discussed foods in a normal and low-calorie diet we find cheese.

A food product loved by many but which nutritionally would be slightly biased towards fats.

With the exception of some fresh cheeses, consisting of a good percentage of proteins. While almost all of the seasoned ones can be considered to all intents and purposes a source of fat.

Some cheeses consumed in limited quantities can be part of a weekly consumption, with the frequency of a couple of times a week. In fact, not Parmesan and stracchino but this is the ideal very lean fresh cheese with high cholesterol and suitable for the diet. Others can even be consumed even with reflux problems, in fact, not parmesan or gorgonzola but this cheese that could also be eaten with gastritis and reflux.

But in a low-calorie diet and with high blood values, can we consume all types of cheeses?

We assume that all foods consumed moderately can be part of a balanced diet, with the exception of specific medical indications.

Many buy it without knowing that this would be one of the fattest cheeses that are poorly suited to the diet and high cholesterol

One of the most consumed and used cheeses for the preparation of tasty dishes is robiola, a fresh soft cheese.

A typical cheese from Piedmont, which can be made from goat’s or cow’s milk. With a delicate flavor it is very versatile in the kitchen, moreover given its goodness it tends to be consumed in large quantities. This makes it easier to exceed the recommended portions.

However, it would be better to pay some attention, as it is a food that is far from calorie-free. In fact, 100 grams contain approximately 340 kcal. Where over 70% of its calories would be made up of saturated fat. These characteristics make it a cheese unsuitable even for those suffering from cholesterolemia. In fact, many buy it without knowing that this would be one of the fattest cheeses that are poorly suited to the diet and high cholesterol.

Curiosity

We conclude by saying that robiola could still be consumed in a low-calorie diet, but paying attention to the quantities and remembering that fats and calories are not at all low.

It is possible to buy it fresh directly from the refrigerated counter, but also already packaged in convenient containers found on supermarket shelves.