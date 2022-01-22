Health is a precious commodity that is directly linked to the value of our life. Living well and without ailments, at least serious, is everyone’s desire, especially for those over a certain age. To make sure they are healthy, many check blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar to avoid the onset of this terrible brain disease.

A good lifestyle

You usually only go to the doctor when you feel discomfort. This is more than normal because only doctors can tell us what it is. We may not have realized that something in our health was going wrong. In fact, the older you get, the better it would be to use the old saying “prevention is better than cure”.

Sometimes because of the inordinate craving for coffee and alcoholic beverages, we find ourselves with high blood pressure. Tasty and high-fat dishes could tempt us not a little in the winter period, not to mention sugary foods such as sweets, and those that contain them differently such as pasta and bread.

They seem completely simple and related to everyday life, but nutrition is in the first place in the search for good health. Without forgetting a minimum of light sport, such as walking even better if in tree-lined parks.

Everyone would like to avoid discovering that that simple ailment is the beginning of a nagging disease. For this reason it would be better to go to the doctor, when our health seems not to betray us, to do some basic checks.

One of the diseases that seems to be taking hold in our society is senile dementia. It is the progressive wasting of the cognitive functions of the brain, the causes of which are not always fully clear. Typical diseases of senile dementia are Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Some forms of early dementia can occur, but they are quite rare, according to experts.

Forgetting things, however, is not necessarily a sign of dementia and it happens to everyone to forget little things. It would take specialist visits to determine whether or not there are manifestations of dementia.

However, there is dementia linked to blood circulation disorders. This would come from sclerosis of the blood vessels, due to high blood pressure, bad cholesterol and excess triglycerides.

Prevent disease

Doing good prevention allows us to keep the possible decay of our brain at bay. Under medical advice, it would be best to check your blood pressure regularly. This should not be higher than 80/120 mmHg. Check the cholesterol values ​​which should not exceed 200 mg / dL. Keep your fasting blood glucose below the 100 mg / dL threshold. These tests will allow us to learn about heart and brain health.

Choosing the right foods is also important for a healthy life. You may prefer fruit and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish and lean meats. Also low-fat dairy products and prefer extra virgin olive oil.

Last but not least, sleeping the right hours of rest is also useful for safeguarding the precious health of our brain.