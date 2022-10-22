Many Colombians want to leave the country and the numbers of nationals leaving abroad skyrocketed, what is the reason?

In 2021, between January and September, 534,238 people traveled abroad, according to figures from Migración Colombia. The figure for this 2022 was multiplied by 7: between January and September 3,628,338 left the country for different reasons. Immigration authorities recognized that it is not easy to establish whether many of those who traveled stayed in their destination and will not return.

There is another fact that can be telling: in 2021 the majority of those who left Colombia did so for tourism. In 2022, the main cause of travel was “residence”, that is, citizens who have residence in another country. There is more striking information: in 2021, 77,218 travelers checked the “business trip” box when doing the procedure to leave or enter the country. In 2022, there were 120,544.

Main reasons for traveling abroad 2021 vs 2022

Consultations in law firms, looking for options to leave the country, have increased by up to 200%. The matter worsened with the victory of President Gustavo Petro, according to what Susana Casas, a lawyer from the firm Jiménez, Higuita, Rodríguez y Asociados, told Juan Diego Alvira.

According to her, consultations and even the departure of many families from the country began “six months before the start of the presidential term” and acknowledges that there has also been “a greater movement of capital”. She attributes it, mainly, to the uncertainty that exists in the country, and particularly to the noise generated by the tax reform. The United States and Spain continue to be the favorite destinations, but other options have begun to appear, such as Canada or Panama.

In the lines of the embassies and even in the passport processing offices, some citizens admit that they prefer to have the document ready “for Petro”. “Spending in dollars and earning in pesos, very difficult,” says one of the citizens. Another says that everything is getting more expensive and that everything is getting very difficult: “there is no future here,” he said.

The firm Jiménez, Higuita, Rodríguez y Asociados calculates that the average maintenance abroad can be 22 thousand dollars a yearcounting the tax responsibilities that are acquired in other countries, which in many cases are higher than those of Colombia.

The graphics are telling and impressive. In the dark blue strip of these Colombia Migration graphs, travelers abroad are represented and there it is evident how so far this 2022 there have been more those who left the country than those who entered, a behavior opposite to that of 2021 .

Number of entries and exits from the country in 2022

Entries and exits from the country in 2022. Colombia Migration Graph – Photo: Colombian Migration

Number of entries and exits from the country in 2021

Entries and exits from the country in 2021. Colombia Migration Graph – Photo: Colombian Migration

The graphs also show that as 2022 approaches, more people leave the country and the figures remain the same this year, but it is noteworthy that in June, which was the month in which Gustavo Petro won the elections, it was the one in which the most people left the country, with a total of 469,061 travellers, although of course we must also take into account that it was the height of the holiday season.

The stage of uncertainty that the country is going through has also led thousands of Colombians to move their assets out of Colombia or even to buy dollars, “before they rise more” say some citizens who have seen in the dollar a way of take refuge from the possibility that the peso continues to lose value.

The national government continues to try to send messages to reassure the market, and even the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, acknowledged for the first time that it is likely that the recent statements and trills of his fellow government officials have generated nervousness.

President Gustavo Petro and the Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, who has been criticized for creating this environment of uncertainty in the hydrocarbons sector, tried to clarify certain messages that, in the opinion of analysts, have been largely the cause of the dollar rise.

We will give all the guarantees so that oil and gas exploration and exploitation contracts are fulfilled. We have never said anything different. Confirmation of this is that since we came to the Government, the production of oil and gas has increased. https://t.co/dUXvITI09w – Irene Vélez-Torres (@IreneVelezT) October 20, 2022

Message that was supported by the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, who also clarified that President Gustavo Petro will be respectful of the oil contracts already signed and insisted that the Government will not tax the capitals swallowed.