In autumn, the appearance of our garden changes and becomes fairytale and magical. The atmospheres are transformed giving us warm and intense colors. In this season, the small shrubs to grow are those that resist cold and frost, but which give wonderful and enchanting shades. For example, here is the perennial plant with graceful flowers that does not fear cold and winter winds. But let’s not forget that for colorful gardens even in autumn, we need to cultivate this exuberant plant that blooms in the rain.

The beautifully colored flower even in autumn

As stated earlier there are small shrubs that bloom and brighten our garden even during the cold seasons. In particular we want to talk about cyclamen, a plant belonging to the Primulaceae family, very present on our balconies because it is very easy to care for.

The cyclamen is a wonderful ornamental plant, native to Asia Minor that gives flowers, with a very delicate scent, of pink, white or purple color. The leaves grow at the base of the plant and are shaped like a heart with a smooth or slightly serrated edge.

Cyclamen can be grown both in pots and in the open ground in the garden. The flowering period is winter and even if they resist the cold, we take care to repair the plant during frosts.

This small shrub needs regular watering, but don’t wet the leaves and flowers too much as mold may develop. The irrigations must decrease during the vegetative rest period, that is when the plant no longer produces flowers.

Many cultivate cyclamen but few know that it needs this natural fertilizer to grow luxuriantly

Cyclamen is a plant that needs a soft, moist, acidic and nutrient-rich soil. In fact, many cultivate cyclamen but few know that it needs this natural fertilizer to grow luxuriantly.

This winter plant needs a fertilizer based on phosphorus and potassium, to be mixed with the watering. Here we can use as a natural fertilizer, the waste of a fruit that we all have at home: banana peels. The nutrients of these waste are a real panacea for our cyclamen.

But how do we proceed? The operation is very simple. Just boil some banana peels in 1 liter of water for 15 minutes. We turn off the heat, whisk and let it cool. Now our natural fertilizer is ready. Just add the decoction to the water we use to water the cyclamen.