Fish is one of the most used foods on Italian tables, always in second place on the podium of the food pyramid of taste, because it is preceded by meat. In fact, many people still prefer meat to fish today.

It is actually a much lighter source of meat and free of saturated fats, which would be responsible for the increase in cholesterol and other cardiovascular diseases.

December would seem a month that offers a wide choice, from anchovies, sole, mullet, sea bream and sea bass, baby octopus and salmon. In addition, other than sea bass and cod, this seasonal fish is an ideal gold mine for filling up on vitamins and reducing bad cholesterol.

Many discard it without knowing that this fish could be worth gold for health because it is rich in omega 3 and precious vitamins

The fish in question is the snapper, with a very high gastronomic value for its particularly versatile meats and also rich in omega 3 and vitamins, in particular vitamin D.

A fish that populates the waters of the Mediterranean and the Atlantic. It falls into the category of white fish, from which it differs for its very rich meat.

It appears to be rich in unsaturated fatty acids such as omega 3, which helps fight bad cholesterol. And also of vitamin A which instead would be good for the skin and sight, helping to counteract the presence of free radicals. It would also seem very rich in B vitamins. Modest amounts of calcium and iron, ideal for bone health. The percentage of calories would also seem to be low, in fact 100 grams of product would bring about 100 kcal.

Snapper in the kitchen

In the kitchen, red snapper is an extremely versatile fish, in fact it is excellent when cooked on the grill, steamed, but above all in the oven, in the salted version and in foil. Ideal to be consumed also raw, in the form of tartare and carpaccio. Its very tasty meats tend to always remain soft, making the dishes truly delicious and with an overwhelming flavor.

Contraindications

The only downside to this fish may be the high amount of mercury that builds up in its meat based on age. Therefore the only precaution in the consumption of snapper concerns pregnant women, in this case it should be consumed in moderation and with medical advice.

