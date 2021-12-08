many discounted games for less than 6 euros

The PlayStation Store end-of-year sales continue and we take the opportunity to recommend new games to buy. Don’t want to spend a lot? Rest assured, our shopping tips only cover games on offer for less than six euros. Isn’t there much you say? Read on, you’ll change your mind.

Let’s start with DOOM at 5.99 euros, Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag at 5.99 euros, DOOM 64, DOOM and DOOM 2 for 1.49 euros, DOOM VFR for 4.99 euros e DOOM 3 for 2.99 euros. It continues with a series of games offered for 4.99 euros each: Need for Speed ​​Rivals, Little Nightmares and Metal Gear Solid V The Definitive Experience, a package that includes Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes, MGS V The Phantom Pain and Metal Gear Online .

Batman The Telltale Series costs 3.74 euros, Dishonored Definitive Edition is on offer at 5.99 euros while Dead Island Definitive Edition costs 4.99 euros. And again, Don’t Starve Console Edition is on promotion for 3.49 euros, Erica costs 4.99 euros while WRC 6 is on offer for only 99 cents.

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm costs 4.99 euros, same price for Hotline Miami Collection, Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 and Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst, in closing we report Darksiders Warmastered Edition at 3.99 euros.