many discounts for PS5 and PS4, including the PlayStation Plus for 12 months – Nerd4.life

Sony kicked off the offers for Black Friday 2021, which include numerous game promotions PS5 and PS4 with discounts up to 60%. There is also a truly inviting offer for the subscription to PlayStation Plus for 12 months.

All promotions will be available on PlayStation Store and participating stores from today until Monday 29 November.

Here are the main offers for PS5 and PS4 on the PlayStation Store:

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) at a price of € 19.99, instead of € 39.99;

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4 & PS5) at the price of € 40.19 each. instead of € 59.99;

Demon’s Souls (PS5) for € 49.59, instead of € 79.99;

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) at a price of € 59.99, instead of € 79.99;

Returnal (PS5) at a price of € 59.99, instead of € 79.99;

Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS4 & PS5) at € 39.89 each instead of € 69.99;

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS5) at € 59.99 instead of € 79.99;

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5) at a price of € 39.99 instead of € 49.99.

To these are added many other offers, such as the 40% discount on FIFA 22, 30% on Far Cry 6, 50% on NBA 2K22 and 30% on Back 4 Blood. Find the complete list of games on offer in this dedicated news, while you can directly access the PlayStation Store Black Friday promotions at this address.

The PlayStation Black Friday 2021 deals

The PlayStation Black Friday promotions also involve the participating stores, where you can buy PS5 and PS4 games at reduced prices, such as:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) at a price of € 59.99 instead of € 80.99;

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS4 & PS5) for € 39.99 each instead of € 60.99;

Demon’s Souls (PS5) priced at € 49.99 instead of € 80.99;

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS5) for € 59.99 instead of € 80.99;

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5) at a price of € 39.99 instead of € 50.99;

Returnal (PS5) at a price of € 59.99 instead of € 80.99;

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) at € 19.99 instead of € 40.99;

Death Stranding (PS4) at a cost of € 29.99 instead of € 40.99;

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS4) at € 49.99 instead of € 70.99;

Days Gone (PS4) at a price of € 19.99 instead of € 40.99;

As well as titles PlayStation HITS (PS4) for € 9.99. Some examples:

GT Sport

The Last of Us Remastered

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Ratchet & Clank

Those who want to renew their subscription PlayStation Plus for 12 months or subscribe for the first time, they will enjoy a special discount of 33%, therefore paying only € 39.99. Also in this case the offer is valid until November 29th.

Those who want to give (or treat themselves) an official PlayStation branded garment or accessory can enter the online store PlayStation Gear and enjoy a 20% discount on the entire catalog.