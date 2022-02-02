many discounts, games for less than 15 euros and a new offer of the week

Like every Wednesday, the PlayStation Store is updated with many new featuresspecifically today the new discounts on the best PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games start and there is also the new offer of the week valid for seven days.

Let’s start by reporting the Critics’ Picks section with many discounted PS4 and PS5 games, among these we mention Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank Rift ApartCall of Duty Vanguard, Dethloop, Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, NBA 2K22, Kena Bridge of Spirits, GTA V, It Takes Two, Riders Republic, Resident Evil Village and F1 2021, just to name a few, but the list is huge and includes thousands of games for both Sony consoles.

Space also for the best games for less than 15 euros, this selection includes among others Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, Assassin’s Creed 4 Black FlagSpyro Reignited Trilogy, Battlefield V, Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition, Battlefield 1, Darksiders Genesis, BugSnax, XCOM 2 Deluxe Edition, Metal Gear Solid V The Definitive Experience, LEGO The Hobbit and Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Finally, the PlayStation Store offer of the week is dedicated to Guardians of the Galaxy: the standard version costs 41.99 euros instead of 69.99 euros while the richer Deluxe Edition is on offer at 47.99 euros instead of 79.99 euros.