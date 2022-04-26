Many do not know that in addition to stress, smoking and alcohol, these foods raise blood pressure, putting our heart at risk.

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart and artery health. This is a problem that affects a large portion of the Italian population, that is, 17 million people. Therefore, on the occasion of the National Congress of the Italian Society of Hypertension, an attempt is made to draw attention to these issues. In particular, emphasis is placed on the importance of choosing the right foods at the supermarket and avoiding those that are counterproductive to health. In fact, not only factors such as a sedentary lifestyle, stress, smoke and alcohol, but also the wrong foods, can cause an increase in blood pressure. Consequently, it is really important to be careful about what you eat and above all to know which are the “no foods”, to avoid them.

Foods to avoid for those with high blood pressure

First of all, among the foods that raise the pressure, we have those containing excessive amounts of sodium. In the case of sausages, these are cured meats, such as raw ham and hamburgers. Knowledge about the foods just mentioned, however, is quite widespread. Many, however, do not know that other products, of industrial origin, also cause this effect. Think of frozen chicken and all other breaded frozen products. In fact, they can contain about 600 mg of sodium for every 100 grams. Therefore, before filling the shopping cart, it is advisable to read the label. It shows the composition of the products and the quantities of salt they contain. Hence, it is clear that many are unaware that in addition to stress, smoking and alcohol, these foods should also be avoided. Another unsuspected food rich in sodium are vegetable-based soups. They can contribute to worryingly raising levels blood pressure.

With regard to soups, it is good to clarify that the alarm is aimed above all at those ready-made, which can be bought at the supermarket. They, like other frozen foods, may be rich in sodium. Hence, it is always important to check the label. Those prepared at home, on the other hand, if you don’t add too much salt, do not have this strong contraindication. Finally, the consumption of coffee, sugar, chocolate, honey and licorice must also be kept under control. In fact, these are foods that raise blood pressure when consumed in large quantities. Specialists recommend preferring soy or milk protein foods to refined carbohydrates. All this to improve circulation, keeping blood pressure levels under control.

