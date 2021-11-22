Rarely the work of each of us knows no obstacles. In fact, during one’s journey, there may be interruptions or suspensions from the activity, sometimes quite lasting. Unfortunately, discontinuous work does not create the right conditions for a future pension suitable for guaranteeing a peaceful old age. But many do not know that INPS assigns several years of extra contributions with a simple question.

In fact, our legislator has foreseen various measures to make up for any contribution gaps. For example, few people know that INPS recognizes 5 years of extra contributions with this expiring application. This is the so-called Peace of contributions, or the redemption of periods not covered by contributions. In this way, some periods foreseen by law and uncovered by contributions are covered. These periods are not to be confused with the redemption of the university period. For the latter, INPS has provided a new service that simulates the recognition of these contributions.

Therefore, precisely because it is extremely difficult to have a continuous contribution situation without holes, there are some periods of life, which, despite being discovered, can redeem themselves. Obviously, the periods to be redeemed are the sole responsibility of the worker, as the contributions to be paid are not the responsibility of any employer. The redemption is very important as it allows you to increase the contribution amount for the purpose of accessing the pension.

The periods that can be redeemed, in addition to those relating to the degree course, may also concern other hypotheses. In particular, you can also redeem:

periods of interruption or suspension of the employment relationship;

employment in socially useful jobs;

periods between one employment relationship and another in the case of seasonal, temporary and discontinuous jobs;

periods of inactivity related to employment relationships with part-time contracts;

voluntary civil services;

leave periods for serious family reasons;

periods of work carried out abroad;

years of apprenticeship for financial advisors;

periods of optional absence due to maternity;

period of leave for training.

Who are the stakeholders?

However, not all workers can request these forms of redemption, but only those who are registered:

to the Compulsory General Insurance;

to one of the special management of self-employed workers;

to special, replacement, exclusive funds managed by INPS;

to the Separate Management of para-subordinate workers.

Those who wish to take advantage of this possibility can submit their application to the territorially competent INPS. The INPS will communicate the amount to be paid by means of an AR or PEC file, with the contextual provision of acceptance of the application, the terms and methods of payment.

