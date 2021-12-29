“The consumption of sea bream is strongly recommended”. It is rare to find an accredited medical and food science site that is so clearly stated about a food. Yet, as the attached study recalls, the fish we will see today is a veritable gold mine of nutrients. Many eat it only in summer, this tasty fish which is an ally of the thyroid gland and which would be able to keep the heart healthy. A real shame, because theoretically this fish is available all year round. And as the statistics say, it is also one of the least exposed to concentrations of mercury and infectious bacteria. Let’s see who is the star fish of this article and why to consume it more often. As the medicine itself advises.

It is one of the fish suitable for children

There are fish that traditionally would be recommended in the growth and development of our children. And, the sea bream is just one of them. Rich in proteins, minerals, vitamins and omega 3 fatty acids, it would be particularly recommended in strengthening the bone structure and teeth. Without considering the presence of iron which contributes to the solidity of the skeletal and muscular structure. Not for nothing, in addition to children, sea bream would also be particularly suitable for the elderly.

Many eat it only in summer, this tasty fish which is an ally of the thyroid gland and which would be able to keep the heart healthy

We often forget about a fundamental organ of our body: the thyroid. In most cases, we only begin to take care of her when she gets lost. That is, if you work too much or too little and unpleasant symptoms begin to appear in our body. And the sea bream would be one of the fish recommended precisely for the balance of thyroid hormones. In addition to being a wonderful ally of the heart, thanks to the richness of omega 3 fatty acids.

A tasty and digestible meat

In addition to being beneficial and healthy, sea bream meat is also pleasantly tasty and digestible. One of the types of cooking that can bring out all its benefits is grilled, with the addition of lemon. However, many love to bake it in foil too, perhaps adding other fish to complete the flavor, such as prawns and shrimps. We said that often the sea bream is a characteristic fish of the summer. It is in fact cooked on the barbecue or in mixed grills. But let’s not forget that it becomes very pleasant and, once again healthy, if cooked in the oven with mixed vegetables.

A perfect wine to pair with sea bream is the Trentino-Alto Adige Chardonnay. A truly exceptional sea-mountain wedding.

