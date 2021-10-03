News

Many equate gold and Bitcoin as a safe haven asset, but this is dangerous

In stock markets around the world, nervousness is always on the rise.

This is well disguised by the continuous increases in the American stock market and in the wake of all the others. Consequently, if we were only to look at the Dow Jones first and all the other markets in tow, we should assume that everything is fine. But this is completely false. In addition to the unknown factor of the Delta variant, it is the inflationary spiral that creates very strong doubts. Also because strong inflation could push central banks to accelerate tapering. As is well known, the massive aid granted by central banks to keep stock market values ​​so high and tapering could knock them out. Then there is the blocking of production in China, the energy crisis, in short, there are so many issues on the table.

Gold seems to shine less than the coin

The yellow metal is being held down by the Fed’s promises to be extremely gradual but we know that when markets start to get nervous it will be absolutely all the rage again. However, in this period the attention on cryptocurrencies and especially on Bitcoin is spasmodic. A recent survey showed that as many as a third of savings operators believe that diversifying on Bitcoin could be a valid strategy to mitigate the blows of inflation. Ultimately, Bitcoin seems to have been cleared even by those subjects who until now had been very dubious about cryptocurrency. But does it make sense to equate gold and Bitcoin as a defensive tool? Obviously not and if we speak seriously no one actually puts them on the same level.

Better not take any chances

However, central banks and not only them are noticing a strange tendency on the part of savers to be extremely casual about cryptocurrencies and to consider them as absolutely normal currencies like all the others.. There are many central bankers in the world who have stressed that extreme ease with regard to such mysterious and evanescent instruments is very dangerous. However, many are betting on Bitcoin as a defensive tool. It is important to call for caution on this instrument which is only apparently a currency. In fact, it does not have a central bank behind it that can operate counterweights and open parachutes in the event of a collapse.

This is a banality that we tend to forget.

Central banks in the event of an aggression to the value of a currency have a large arsenal of means to combat them in reverse. Bitcoin like any other cryptocurrency is free to float and collapse without any

