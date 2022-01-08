“Many get infected but do not get sick thanks to the third dose”

There third dose of the vaccine worked against the Omicron variant, “many get infected but do not get sick. I want to point out that it is certainly true that infections are increasing, because this is a much more infectious variant, but it is equally true that the vaccinated are largely protected from severe disease and many of them experience only mild symptoms“This was stated by Professor Agostino Miozzo, former coordinator of the CTS, in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’.

“I wanted a school health care system“, Miozzo observes, according to whom” something dedicated to school is needed. The local health system can’t do it. But if you have to check vaccines, quarantines who does it? “. The protocol “is chaos. I have a hard time figuring it out myself. The directors of the institutes will not take responsibility for those who are vaccinated, who are not, who are at home 7 days or who 10. They will close the schools “. Regarding the risk associated with the reopening of the school, Miozzo underlines that”when you move 8 million people on public transport, which you have not done anything to make it safer, the risk is there. But the hours at school are the safest ones“.” The boys are monitored, seated, still, spaced apart, with masks – he explains – They cannot gather to drink spritz “.” If you slip by one or two weeks it is not a drama. But you have to promise that in those days you will do something, “he continues adding that he would do” a mass screening. Let them all come back with the swab “.

On the 100 euro fine for those over 50 who violate the vaccination obligation, Miozzo comments: “I would put the absolute absolute obligation” and as a sanction “also arrest. Because thanks to those who want to run dangers, and make them run to others, there are dead. Many end up in intensive care, where a hospitalization day costs 1,500 euros. There are those who stay there for 20 days. You can start from there “that is” a penalty equivalent to one day of intensive care would not be wrong “.