Many guests were present at the Maradona Stadium to commemorate Diego, in the pre-match against Lazio

In the evening, at 20:45, the 14th day of Serie A will end with the postponement of Naples-Lazio, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. The match will not be particular only because we are talking about a big match, but also because it comes just over a year after the disappearance of the Pibe de Oro, to which the former San Paolo Stadium was named. For the occasion, Napoli organized a commemoration ceremony in honor of Diego, which will take place during the pre-match period.

As reported by the Corriere del Mezzogiorno today, the past and the present will come together to celebrate Diego Armando Maradona, a few days after the anniversary of his death. Together with Aurelio De Laurentiis, in the stands next to the president, there will be the former number one of Napoli Corrado Ferlaino.

Then, during the commemoration ceremony for Diego, in the Authority stand, there will be a whole host of former Azzurri who played in that Naples, starting with the captain Giuseppe Bruscolotti. A way, perhaps, also to set aside some old controversies between the old and the new Naples. The FIGC president will also be present at the stadium Gabriele Gravina and the president of FIFA Gianni Infantino, which will arrive on a private flight from Dubai on purpose.



