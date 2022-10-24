Many hours of gameplay to give you the perfect voice: Call of Duty fan, actor Yon González explains his work in Modern Warfare II – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II arrives on October 28, just four days from now, and it is still revealing interesting details. On this occasion, we focus neither more nor less than on the dubbing of the game to tell you that the actor Jon Gonzalez, known for works such as El Internado or Las Chicas del Cable, He has been in charge of giving voice to one of the most recognizable characters in the installment, Commander Philips Graves.

With great curiosity, from 3DJuegos we were able to talk with him about the secrets of this task. What has it been like to voice a video game character? What have been the tricks for immersion in a war context? Are there differences between his previous works and this one? All these doubts have been resolved by the actor himself in a small talk.

The return of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II from Infinity Ward involves players once again stepping into the shoes of Task Force 141 as Commander Philips Graves leads the pack. However, this time it is not Iñaki Alonso who brings him to life but the well-known actor Jon Gonzalez.

Although he had already done work before, the series that made him known in a more popular way was El Internado. From then on, many others would follow, such as Las Chicas del Cable, Gran Hotel or the most recent Los Heirs de la Tierra. We have also been able to see him on the big screen in films such as Perdiendo el Norte or Chimes to the Dead. The actor’s career and fame is unquestionable, however, he himself confesses that he is the first time who lends his voice to a video game character.

“It has been a magnificent experience, I have had a great time. It is a new universe to explore and a very beautiful job” he begins by telling us. However, we all know that Call of Duty is a powerful action experience that requires a very large immersion in the context. How has the actor prepared for such a role? “It’s not a natural way to speak at all, that’s for sure. You have to impose your voice. The commander has a very rough voice.”





As for the challenges he has faced, Yon points out the importance of the end product it will be fine Also the role of the team that has assisted him during this work, such as the dubbing director who gave him the appropriate guidelines and with whom he has felt very supported, as he tells us. “The hours that I have put into the game also helped me to get the necessary code when interpreting the role”

Speaking to an actor of his stature, I didn’t want to miss the chance to ask for his perspective on the increasingly close relationship between cinema and video games finding that both means drink from each other. Being more specific, we know that developers like Kojima have recently implemented actors of the stature of Norman Reedus or Elle Fanning in their works, or just look at the cast of The Dark Pictures Anthology saga. “I didn’t think that this relationship would be so close. Technology has evolved very quickly allowing us to do this. Would I do it? Delighted.”

Now all you have to do is wait for October 28 to enjoy the actor’s work and relive Moder Warfare II again with all the improvements that this version brings. An updated handling system, better AI, a new gunsmith, and a graphic refresh are just some of the advantages that the game promises, coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.