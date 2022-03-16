Many ignore it but to tone the legs, buttocks and protect the heart this comfortable and free exercise would be enough

The warm season is about to arrive and we are ready to put the wool sweaters in the closet and make room for lighter clothing. The costume test is approaching and many, in order not to be caught unprepared, are already running for cover.

To lose that annoying extra pound accumulated during the winter season, all we have to do is review our nutrition and daily habits.

Putting the right foods on the table and using suitable cooking methods would help keep weight under control.

Furthermore, studies and research have often stated that a healthy diet would also help improve the quality of life. This is because certain products would be able to provide our body with the nutrients it needs every day.

The importance of physical activity

But to stay fit, let’s not forget to practice correct and constant physical activity.

We don’t necessarily have to join the gym, but we can play sports even without spending money. For example, we could take long walks in the park, ride a bicycle, or practice this oriental discipline in the open air that would help lose weight even after the age of 50.

Whatever the activity we decide to follow, it is necessary to practice it consistently and regularly to obtain results.

But physical movement isn’t just necessary to activate metabolism and lose weight. It would also be essential to lower blood pressure, keep cholesterol levels under control and protect the heart.

We have seen that even with a walk in the park, excellent results could be achieved.

But there is another activity that, if practiced daily, could give great satisfaction.

A simple exercise to perform when we don’t have time to go to the gym. It involves climbing simple stairs. Instead of taking the elevator home or to the office, we try to accumulate 30 minutes of this activity every day.

It may sound trivial, but it would help us stay fit, tone our lower limb muscles, and increase cardiovascular endurance.

Of course, like all other businesses, we must try to be very cautious. Start gradually, breathe correctly, place the entire sole of the foot and not just the tip. Of course, let’s not forget to wear suitable footwear.

Remember to always ask the doctor’s opinion, especially in the presence of pathologies.

Many ignore this but to tone the legs, buttocks and help the heart, this exercise could be very helpful.

