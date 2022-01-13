Tech

many improvements and fixes coming in the coming months – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 continues its path of success, but Playground Games is still working on supporting the game, which, in addition to the new contents that will arrive, will also have to receive various updates with improvements and fixes during 2022, of which we can already see a program.

There is no precise timing yet, but a post dedicated to the community on the official website of the series highlights some elements on which the developers are focusing at the moment, among the various updates to be made in the course of 2022. So let’s see what are the main topics:

  • Accolade: Fixed some issues that emerged with the progressive unlocking of awards within the Forza Horizon 5 Campaign
  • EventLab: introduction of the possibility to save and modify the contents processed with EventLab even after their creation
  • Festival Playlists: Developers are aiming for an improvement in the organization of playlists, in order to make it easier for players to complete them, as well as the possibility of retroactively unlocking some objectives that were completed by players but may not have been registered correctly
  • Correction of an issue with the display of the overall score of the Series
  • Fixed some bugs detected with the use of some steering wheels, such as some Fanatec models, which can cause crashes when pop-ups are closed or during wheel spins, or with the lack of feedback on other models
  • Fixed issues encountered with the use of the handbrake with some Thrustmaster and Fanatec racing wheel models, as well as the lack of feedback that emerges for a Logitech model after discontinuing the game
  • Corrections are also coming to the online rankings, regarding the incorrect recording of some fast laps or scores in Rivas and PR Stunts

Beyond the new content that will arrive in 2022, in short, there are also several technical aspects to be adjusted for Playground Games. In the meantime, however, the game community continues to grow with Forza Horizon 5 which has now surpassed 15 million players in two months, confirming itself as the new game released in 2021 with the highest rating for Metacritic.

