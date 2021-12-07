Many in the fight against osteoporosis are unaware that they could reduce calcium intake due to these wrong food combinations.

It is important for each individual to take care of themselves and have regard for their health. In the name of our well-being, attention should be paid to some details. In fact, it would be fundamental to adopt a healthy lifestyle that includes a correct and balanced diet.

Not infrequently, in fact, our health would also pass through what we bring to the table. We have already seen how, for example, irritability would indicate a deficiency of this vitamin. And again, how some foods would be valuable in countering the flu and its annoying symptoms. Other foods, on the other hand, would benefit against other diseases, such as in the case of osteoporosis, which would require well-considered choices.

However, many in the fight against osteoporosis are unaware that they could reduce their calcium intake due to these wrong food combinations.

What exactly is osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a disease that weakens bones due to low bone mineral density. This would lead to a greater risk of fractures, especially of the wrist, vertebrae, femur but also of the arm, ribs and pelvis.

Bones would grow up to the age of 18 at most and accumulate minerals for up to 30 years. From 35, a decrease would begin to occur, with a consequent decrease in bone density and compactness.

This would be a normal process of aging, but in some cases it could happen more quickly and could lead to osteoporosis. This could often happen in women after menopause, but the factors that could increase the chances of developing the disease are varied. Among these genetic factors, long physical inactivity, inflammatory or hormonal diseases, use of steroid drugs and others.

An aid in the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis would come from physical activity, from vitamin D but also from calcium. The latter, as we know, would in fact help keep the bones strong.

Often, however, while feeding on foods that contain calcium, we may unknowingly reduce their intake.

Against osteoporosis, in addition to feeding ourselves with foods containing calcium, we should also pay attention to other foods. In fact, some may reduce our calcium intake.

First of all, as reported by the Ministry of Health, foods containing calcium should not be combined with those rich in oxalates because they would reduce their absorption. So pay attention to:

a) spinach; b) legumes; c) parsley; d) turnips; e) tomatoes; f) grapes; g) coffee; h) tea.

Whole foods or high-fiber foods would also have the same effect and should be limited. Salt and sodium-rich foods, on the other hand, would increase the loss of calcium in the urine. Therefore to reduce the consumption of salt, but also of vegetable nuts, sausages, pickled foods.

A high amount of protein also leads to a greater elimination of calcium in the urine.

Alcohol would also not help, as it would decrease its absorption and also reduce the action of cells in building bone. According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the daily dose should not exceed 10 grams. It would therefore be equivalent to less than a glass of wine and less than a can of beer.

In preventing or treating osteoporosis, it would therefore be good to seek advice from a doctor, because without knowing it we could easily make mistakes.

