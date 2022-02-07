Many in the square in Uras dal Terralbese to claim the right to medical assistance

Uras

Citizens and administrators protest in front of the clinic in via Eleonora

Great mobilization this morning in Uras due to the lack of general practitioners and medical services in the country. Citizens are demonstrating in front of the village clinic, together with the mayor Anna Maria Dore and the administrators of the other centers of the Terralbese.

Some regional councilors and deputies from Oristano, the Committee for the defense of the right to health of the province of Oristano, the provincial CGIL, the volunteers of the Goddess Soccorso, the Auser and the Monte Arci Civil Protection also responded to the appeal. Rai cameras were also present, both from the regional news program and from Tv7, a weekly in-depth study edited by the special editorial staff of TG1.

The shortage of primary care doctors is not just about Uras. In the Terralbese there are already 7 general practitioners missing and, with the expected retirements, in the coming months there will be about 10 thousand residents destined to remain without health care, according to what was reported in recent days by Alessandro Usai, provincial secretary of the Federation of general practitioners.

“Today was a strongly participated demonstration”, declared the mayor of Uras, Anna Maria Dore, “We have taken a first step and we are ready to continue until we see the clinic open with general practitioners again. We have launched an appeal for doctors to be available to come to Uras. We hope to have concrete answers in a short time. We are in contact with the management of the Ales-Terralba health district and a little while ago I also heard the general manager of the ASL of Oristano Angelo Serusi. He assured me that they are working to find an immediate emergency solution ”.

“The problems that Uras is experiencing today”, commented the mayor of Marrubiu, Luca Corrias, “They will cover the whole Terralbese tomorrow. Marrubiu has been missing a pediatrician for years. In addition, at Christmas and New Year the medical guard was not on duty. We ask that all citizens be guaranteed the right to health. The general practitioner cannot be missing, he is a reference figure for the countries, because he guarantees the first assistance service. If there are no family doctors, the medical guards of neighboring villages are crowded and the use of emergency rooms increases ”.

“The shortage of general practitioners is a serious problem,” said the mayor of Terralba, Sandro Pili, “However, this is not the only critical issue. Uras is in a dramatic situation, but it is not an isolated case. In Terralba on March 1st, Dr. Marinella Isoni will retire and almost 1,500 patients will therefore remain without a general practitioner ”.

“Today it is Uras who is in great emergency”, said the mayor of San Nicolò d’Arcidano, Davide Fanari, “In the future, however, it could also happen to us. We are also here to ask for the reopening of the emergency medical service in Uras. We hope that this service will be restored, which was also addressed to the residents of San Nicolò d’Arcidano. Terralba has 10 thousand inhabitants, while Uras and San Nicolò together have just over 5 thousand. The catchment area is therefore quite different. We hope that the regional councilors and deputies of Oristano bring the issues affecting the Terralbese to the attention of the Regional Health Department and the Ministry of Health. We have many bedridden people, patients with serious and chronic diseases, we cannot leave them without a doctor ”.

“With the lack of general practitioners and medical guards, there is also a lack of hospital filters,” he stressed Maria Carmela Marras, who this morning in Uras led a delegation of the Committee for the defense of the right to health of the Province of Oristano. “Essential levels of assistance are not guaranteed in this area. The situation is disastrous throughout the center of the island from Lanusei to Sorgono, from Nuoro to Oristano. There is no equitable distribution of the workforce, the medical staff is concentrated above all at the two poles, north and south. The union with the mayors will be vital to ask for our rights to be respected ”.

“We have known health problems for some time”, commented the regional councilor of Forza Italia Emanuele Cera, “It is not easy to find solutions overnight. However, we are in an emergency situation, for this reason we need emergency solutions. GPs have a maximum of 1,500 patients, perhaps it would be appropriate to increase this ceiling. It is a question that must be addressed at national tables, in the confrontation between State and Regions ”.

And to those who challenged it this morning and tried to start a debate, Cera replied: “This was not the right place for a confrontation of this type. For my part, I’m used to putting my face on it, always. As a regional councilor, I am ready to take on my responsibilities. However, the health system is complex and the big problem is the shortage of doctors. I recently asked the President of the Region Christian Solinas and the Councilor for Health Mario Nieddu, asking them to take an interest in this serious problem. Unfortunately, the situation is complex and gangrened by the lack of programming. The blame is not to be attributed to this regional council, the responsibilities come from very far away “.

The provincial secretary of the CGIL was also present in Uras this morning, Andrea Sanna. “Especially in the Oristano area, we have a historical problem with health and today the situation is no longer manageable”, said the trade unionist. “Those who govern have the responsibility to find a solution, entire communities cannot be left without general practitioners, pediatricians and medical guards”.

“In the province there is no hospital that works”, Sanna pointed out. “We can’t always be the Cinderella on duty. The answers must be given immediately. An elderly person cannot leave their municipality for a recipe, it is unacceptable. We Sardinians spend a lot on health care, but the service is not up to par. Let’s face this battle together, because only in this way can we be incisive. The CGIL will fight with these territories and will not leave the mayors alone “.

A moment of the event – Photo by Luca Corrias

Protesters in front of the unguarded clinic – Photo by di Annarella Miglior

The speech by Andrea Sanna, secretary of the CGIL of Oristano – Photo by Luca Corrias

Another moment of today’s protest in Uras – Photo by di Annarella Miglior

The intervention of the mayor of Uras – Photo by Luca Corrias

