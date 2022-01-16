many Italians got rich by investing little, but watch out for the risks

In recent years there has been more and more talk of Bitcoin. The cases of sensational earnings are countless.

Bitcoins as well as other cryptocurrencies have become a real topic of conversation even outside the trading circuit. The motivation is actually quite easy to understand. Bitcoins have increased in value in an impressive way in recent years and those who bet on it have earned a lot. It is obvious that earnings of this kind are coveted by everyone and so is Bitcoin, but in general the cryptocurrency sector has become extremely attractive. But when it comes to cryptocurrencies, it’s really important to pay close attention. In fact, the risks are manifold. The first risk, so to speak the most striking, is to believe that you are investing in a well-known exchange but instead end up in a smoky trap that is actually a Ponzi scheme.. Authorities continually shut down sites that boast of cryptocurrency earnings but are simply troops. Therefore it is important to invest in well-known exchanges and the most accredited cryptocurrencies.

Here are some things to know

But even avoiding the most egregious and macroscopic scams, the risks with cryptocurrencies are not lacking. In fact, these are values ​​that tend to grow a lot, but which also have tremendous volatility. Lately, for example, the main cryptocurrencies have literally plummeted within a few sessions and analysts are still wondering why. Therefore investing in cryptocurrencies means taking for granted a really important volatility. But there are not a few analysts who believe that cryptocurrencies are just a colossal bubble. The financial community is very divided on this point. It is true that over time cryptocurrencies are increasingly used and more and more institutions are recommending them.

But it is also true that there are still many critical voices about this investment tool that is still objectively new and in some ways mysterious.

So if it is normal to be curious about this kind of modern investment, it is also extremely important to keep in mind the various levels of risk that this entails.