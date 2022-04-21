Many Italians suffer from arthrosis, but here are the symptoms to discover it and what are the possible treatments to combat it

There are many Italians who suffer from arthrosis. This would be more than 30% of people over the age of 65, with a prevalence of the female gender. The pathology we are talking about is characterized by damage to the joints, not only resulting from aging but also from other risk factors. One of them would be familiarity, on which it is not possible to intervene. The other, on the other hand, would be weight, with respect to which it is possible to adopt correct lifestyles and nutrition, which contrast obesity and overweight. But let’s try to understand what are the indicators of osteoarthritis and therefore its main symptoms.

The greatest is undoubtedly represented by pain in the joints, associated with a short morning stiffness, of the fingers of the hand, for example. If, on the other hand, the stiffness lasts beyond 30/60 minutes, this could suggest an inflammatory disease, such as arthritis. The latter, unlike arthrosis, is not degenerative.

The symptomatology of arthrosis

The pain of osteoarthritis is chronic and increases over the years, up to the impediment of normal joint activities. Also, it tends to get worse with use and load. The atrosis, then, can be localized, that is, it concerns only certain districts, such as that of the hand. If, on the other hand, it is generalized, it affects several districts at the same time. The first would be more common among younger people, while that of the second type would be more common among the elderly.

Many Italians suffer from arthrosis and mostly it affects the spine but also the cervical or lumbar tract. Also very common is that which takes the hands or knees. Furthermore, it can be primitive, if the cause is not identified, or secondary, if linked to anatomical problems. To diagnose it, just take an x-ray. In other cases, for a more thorough investigation, ultrasound and MRI are also prescribed.

Many Italians suffer from arthrosis, but here are the symptoms to discover it and what are the possible treatments to combat it

Now we come to what are the possible therapies, which naturally aim to reduce pain and allow the limb to function. In this case, anti-inflammatories are prescribed, which allow to control the symptoms. In this regard, innovative therapies are coming out, represented by biological drugs, which are currently not available in Italy. In the most serious cases, however, it is possible to resort to infiltrative therapies, such as that based on hyaluronic acid. Then, there are orthopedic ones, up to the actual surgery.

