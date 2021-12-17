The holidays are approaching and many of us are dedicating ourselves to drawing up a menu to make lunches and dinners unforgettable. In these cases one of the favorite ingredients is fish, served above all in the tables of the South. But even in this case, before hurrying to buy, it is better to inquire about the qualities and possible contraindications of what we buy. Today we make an example in this regard. Many love this noble and tasty fish but do not know that it could hide health risks. Let’s see together what dangers it can hide in order to be able to face a possible consumption more serenely.

The advantages of this product

We are talking about swordfish, one of the most loved fish of all time along with tuna and salmon. In fact, many appreciate its taste and texture because it is very reminiscent of meat: for this reason many even ask the restaurant “a steak”. In addition to flavor and versatility, however, it would also have qualities that should not be underestimated. The first is an excellent calcium and potassium content. The former could help us strengthen the skeleton and teeth. The second, on the other hand, would help keep blood pressure under control and prevent potential kidney stones. The latter, however, would be particularly valuable for the well-being of our body. For example, irregular heartbeat, muscle weakness and mood swings could be due to a lack of this precious mineral salt.

Many love this noble and tasty fish but do not know that it could hide health risks

However, there is a problem that should not be underestimated: the accumulation of organic mercury. This would be present in our waters and is mainly absorbed by large predators. For this reason Humanitas advises women of childbearing age (especially those in a state of pregnancy) and children not to consume more than 100 grams per week. If you still want to bring it to the table it would be better to freeze it in order to avoid the presence of possible parasites. We recommend placing it in a three-star freezer at -18 degrees for at least 96 hours before cooking.

Alternatively, there are many other examples to try, just as tasty. For example this November fish is a well of omega 3 that could keep triglycerides and hypertension in check. However, we recommend that you consult an expert for your food choices.

Deepening

We have always been wrong to serve this typical fish starter as well because it could lead to serious health risks