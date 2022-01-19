After the age of 50, physical problems, pains and illnesses are more likely to develop, which could worsen the quality of life. Among these is osteoarthritis, a degenerative rheumatic disease that most affects with advancing age.

Very often, those with diseases such as osteoarthritis make very common mistakes that could cause the disease to worsen rather than improve it. Let’s see which is one of the most common and how to avoid it.

Many make this common mistake that could worsen osteoarthritis and increase the risk of cardiovascular problems

Osteoarthritis is a disease that causes pain in the joints, stiffness and limitation of movement. If swelling is associated with acute pain in the joints, we could be faced with two other pathologies that should not be underestimated, including rheumatoid arthritis.

Arthrosis, unlike arthritis, also causes real changes in the cartilage of the joints. These two diseases are among the leading causes of disability in the European population, especially among women over 75.

Often, those with osteoarthritis believe that it is better not to exercise because it could worsen their physical condition. In fact, the opposite would be more correct. In fact, many make this common mistake that could worsen osteoarthritis and increase the risk of cardiovascular problems. So let’s find out what are the best activities that sufferers of this disease can do.

What are the most suitable physical exercises to do for those suffering from osteoarthritis

A common misconception is that people with osteoarthritis cannot exercise. In fact, physical exercise is essential to improve the course of the disease and increase the mobility of the joints.

Avoiding physical activity, on the other hand, risks making symptoms worse and increasing the risk of other problems, including cardiovascular ones.

In addition to a balanced diet, regular physical activity could help in the treatment of osteoarthritis in the chronic phase. It would be better to keep rest only during acute attacks, but always under the direction of the doctor.

The most suitable exercises for those suffering from osteoarthritis are aerobic ones at mild or moderate intensity, including cycling and swimming, but also water aerobics.

Pilates, yoga and gentle gymnastics, on the other hand, would be useful for strengthening the muscles around the joints.

An aid to relieve back pain could instead be this very simple technique that should apply to those who sleep on their stomach.

Recommended reading

To keep the mind active and reduce the risk of dementia these 2 exercises to do every day would help