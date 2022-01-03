When we go to the bathroom we should respect some simple rules of hygiene and health. Even if we don’t think about it, the bathroom is a very dirty part of the house that could contaminate the rest of the rooms. For this we must treat it with particular care and attention to prevent germs and bacteria from spreading. Frequently washing the bathroom is not enough if we want to live in a healthy and clean environment.

Whenever we leave the bathroom we should always wash our hands and dry them. Today, however, we want to talk about a habit that many have and that could cause problems. In fact, many make this unforgivable mistake every time they poop and take a big risk, let’s see what it is.

A routine to learn by heart

As many may know, the toilet seat is a dirty object that is difficult to keep clean. Every time we touch it we have to handle it always wash our hands afterwards. When we go to the bathroom, many of us flush the toilet immediately after we finish the toilet. Then they do not bother to lower the tablet or the lid, believing that it is not important.

This could be a serious mistake that could compromise the cleanliness of the bathroom and the hygiene of the rooms. To avoid fecal germ infections it is not enough to wash your hands thoroughly every time you go to the bathroom, now we will see why.

Many make this unforgivable mistake every time they poop and they could risk big

When we flush the toilet, the flow could spray germs from the water around the bathroom. These could even reach the towels and toothbrushes, as well as the walls and floors.

This is why the toothbrush should always be stored away from the toilet and possibly with the head covered. There could be a serious risk of E. coli coming into contact with us via these common objects. Accidentally ingesting this bacterium could lead to unpleasant health problems.

If we want to avoid finding faecal germs where they shouldn’t be, the procedure to follow is to lower the lid and then only then pull the water. This way the germs will be retained inside the cup.

Next time we go to the bathroom, let’s remember to follow this advice. After that of course we will have to wash our hands.

Deepening

Many are wrong but here’s how often we should shower according to science.