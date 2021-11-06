many mysteries in the roadmap of the next updates

Ubisoft has revealed the roadmap regarding the upcoming updates of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, thus offering us an overview – more vague and mysterious than expected – of the next contents coming within the action-RPG.

The November 9, that is one day before the first anniversary of the game, theupdate 1.4.0. An apparently important wording, since patch 1.2 introduced the Wrath of the Druids DLC, and 1.3 has instead led the way for the expansion The Siege of Paris. In this case we do not have particularly concrete details, with Ubisoft playing the mysterious by showing an enigmatic portal in the shape of a spiral which, however, is not accompanied by any description. We just have to wait and find out for ourselves the news, unless the French house does not intervene again in the next few days to investigate the matter.

As anticipated by a leak, the Tombs of the Fallen will then be introduced, consisting of a new game activity of which, even in this case, we do not know many details. Some players expect this content to be tied to the addition of platforming levels inspired by the Prince of Persia series.

From 11 November to 2 December theOskoreia Festival, a limited themed event inspired by the folkloric legend of the Wild Hunt, while in December theupdate 1.4.1 (where the Yuletide event could return, according to the image shown in the roadmap).

Ubisoft will then continue with the support of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also in 2022 with a Second Season of content and expansions.