Thanks to increasingly advanced medical research and patients who are aware and prepared for prevention, it is possible to identify dangerous diseases in time. One of these is the feared breast cancer which, given in hand, is the most widespread in Italy. In all cancers that affect women, breast cancer is even over 30%.

Fortunately, there are many ways, which can also be applied independently, to keep your breasts under control. One of these is self-examination, to be carried out regularly at least once a month by all women over 20 years of age.

This prevention is so important that the World Health Organization has declared October the month of breast cancer prevention.

Then there are the medical tests

With the advice of our doctor, the second step, after the self-examination, is to carry out the ultrasound, the breast examination and the mammography. The latter, especially between 40 and 50 years, the ages most at risk, should be carried out every year or year and a half.

Mammography is nothing more than an X-ray of the breast while the latter is squeezed between 2 plates. Of course, for many women, this practice is particularly annoying, but it rarely turns into pain.

As far as the exam is concerned, there are absolutely no great preparations to be made but only small precautions to be taken. Many neglect them but these are the best tips to prepare in the best way for mammography.

The first suggestions would be for radiologist technicians, given the possible anxiety that this important examination can give rise to. The first is to create empathy with the patient so as to calm her down and improve the quality of the mammogram.

The second, for maximum transparency and always to reassure, is to inform about response times and any further checks.

We have arrived at the day of our mammogram and, above all, if we are newcomers, we do not know how to behave. First, it is essential to keep the breast area and underarm as clean as possible. So no deodorants, creams or other kinds of cosmetics to apply to the areas to be examined.

No problem instead for make-up or perfumes. If we wear the nipple piercing it is not important to take it off unless the technician will ask us. It would be advisable to dress comfortably, this implies not wearing full clothes unless we want to undress completely.

This test cannot be performed by pregnant women; if there is any doubt about the pregnancy, the doctor will postpone the mammogram during the following menstrual cycle.