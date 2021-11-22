“Remember not to drink too many drinks because then you don’t fall asleep.” It is the classic phrase of the mother who advises her child not to overdo it with exciting drinks at parties. Even without knowing it, there are drinks and foods that would prevent us from falling asleep, or in any case could make sleeping more tiring. Like the classic pizza with salami, perhaps combined with drinks with caffeine and which then make us count the sheep to try to fall asleep. Many neglect these 5 foods that eaten at this time would prevent us from sleeping well. In fact, there would be mainly 2 obstacles that would prevent us from falling asleep easily: time and food of our dinner. Let’s try to understand better in this article from our Experts.

That enemy substance of our sleep

There is a substance called tyramine and it is present in many foods of our daily life. From aged cheeses to cured meats, from aubergines to preserved fish, from wine to pickled vegetables. The fact that these foods, taken especially at dinner, make it difficult for us to sleep could be explained by the fact that they contain high quantities of monosodium glutamate, a substance that, together with salt, could create water retention. But not only that, because, in some subjects it also works as a real stimulant, a bit like caffeine. And beware that tyramine would also be a stimulant of adrenaline production. Hormone, which as we all know, is stimulated in moments of danger and excitement.

Many neglect these 5 foods that eaten at this time would prevent us from sleeping well

If, as the saying goes, “man is what he eats”, then pay attention to what we eat even at dinner. Remember, in fact, that the last meal of the day is the one closest to a well-deserved rest. Doctors usually advise not to eat too late, and above all, not to get on the sofa after dinner. By doing so, we would therefore put our body in a double condition of discomfort:

slow down metabolism and digestion;

introduce those exciting substances mentioned above, contained in the foods we have seen.

What are the recommended foods for the sleep of our children

We started our article talking about children, and we finish it by returning to the subject. In fact, there are foods that are particularly recommended by specialists for our children’s dinner and they would be:

carrots;

zucchini;

spinach;

rice;

barley;

all foods, such as bananas, rich in potassium.

All able to promote muscular and mental relaxation, promoting a more peaceful rest.

Deepening

