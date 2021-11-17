many new discounts for PS5 and PS4 with the PlayStation Indies sales – Nerd4.life

Like every Wednesday the PlayStation Store offers a wide range of new promotions, thanks to which you can buy many PS5 and PS4 games at discounted prices. This week the i PlayStation Indies sales, with on offer games made by independent houses and more, including Cuphead, Aragami 2 and even the Crysis Remastered Trilogy.

Most offers will end at 00:59 on December 2nd. Among the discounted games we find the aforementioned Cuphead, Aragami 2 and the remastered Crysis trilogy. But also Green Hell, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Kerbal Space Program, Last Stop, Chernobylite and much more, there really is something for everyone.

PlayStation Store

In total, the games on offer are over 1,200, impossible to list them all in this article, so below you will find a selection:

Aragami 2 – € 29.99

– € 29.99 Chernobylite – € 23.99

– € 23.99 Cuphead – 13.99 euros

– 13.99 euros Crysis Remastered Trilogy – € 39.99

– € 39.99 Green Hell – € 19.99

– € 19.99 Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition – 9.99 euros

– 9.99 euros Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – € 34.99

– € 34.99 Outer Wilds – € 14.39

– € 14.39 Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – € 13.74

– € 13.74 The Long Dark – € 8.99

– € 8.99 The Pathless – € 20.99

– € 20.99 What Remains of Edit Finch – € 5.99

– € 5.99 Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut – € 4.49

– € 4.49 We Happy Few – 10.49 euros

You can check out the entire assortment of PlayStation Indies discounts at this address. In addition, PlayStation Store promotions launched last week are still active, including Yakuza 6 and Crash Bandicoot 4.