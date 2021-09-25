Many new entries in the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom • Universal Movies

The cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, second chapter of the saga linked to superhero DC, embraced the entry of three new actors, as well as the return of Randall Park.

The Hollywood Reporter tonight confirmed that Randall Park will return to the film to play the role of Dr. Stephen Shin, a marine biologist who in the comics was obsessed with finding the location of Atlantis. With the reconfirmation of the actor, the source specifies that the actors have also joined the cast Jani Zhao, Indya Moore And Vincent Regan.

Jani Zhao in the film he will play the role of a mysterious character named Stingray. It is unclear if the role is evil in nature, but it is an original character created for the film. Indya Mooreinstead, it will be Karshon, a villain in the DC comics initially linked to Green Lantern: the character was originally a shark who, after being hit by radiation, has acquired intelligence and telepathic powers. Vincent Reganfinally, it will give face to Atlan, the ancient ruler of Atlantis who plunged the city into the sea: the character appeared briefly in Aquaman, but with the face of Graham McTavish.

Loading... Advertisements

Filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom about two months ago they left the UK with the working title Necrus, a clear reference to the underwater city of the DC Comics comics, existing only for short periods of time and never twice in the same place.

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM

PRODUCTION: The film will be scripted by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The direction will again be entrusted to James Wan. Shooting for the film will start in July 2021 from the UK. CAST: Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Pilou Asbaek, Randall Park, Jani Zhao, Indya Moore, Vincent Regan. EXIT: In US cinemas from December 16, 2022.

Read also …