many new movies with shootings, hand-to-hand combat and chaos – Nerd4.life

Volition developers are releasing a large number of new movies from Saints Row that show various aspects of the game, from hand-to-hand combat and firearms to the means to move between the streets and skies of Santo Ileso, all with the classic over the top style that characterizes the series.

As a kind of Advent Calendar, Volition is posting a new clip on Twitter every day, which we have collected below. The first movie focuses on the customization of the characters, who will be able to show off a large number of clothes and costumes, some very extravagant. The next video instead offers us a taste of hand-to-hand combat and in particular of spectacular finishers with which to knock out enemies.

In the remaining clips of Saints Row the various means available to move around Sant Ileso are presented, including a tank and a flying hoverboard, the numerous usable guns and in general how to sow healthy chaos on the streets.

Saints Row will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC during 23 August 2022. We recently saw a new trailer for the game, unveiled at The Game Awards 2021.