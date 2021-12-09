many new offers in the GameStop Advent Calendar on December 9th

The offers of the GameStop Advent Calendar are also back today with a selection of video games for sale at a discounted price and exclusive promotions on gadgets, consoles, merchandising and services.

Let’s start with Back 4 Blood Special Edition proposed at 24.98 euros (for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X). Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition for 19.98 euros, Football Manager 2022 for PC for 39.98 euros, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Anniversary Edition for 29.98 euros and the film Me Against You The Mystery of the Enchanted School at 6.98 euros, without forgetting Turtle Beach Recon 200 for 34.98 euros in white or black color.

But the surprises don’t end there: offers on consoles used with PS4 Slim and Nintendo Switch starting from 209.98 euros or PS4 Slim and Nintendo Switch Lite from 159.98 euros and the super-evaluation on used PlayStation remains active until December 17, bring back your PS4 Fat, Slim or PRO and receive up to 200 euros cash.

Until December 12th instead, you can buy the Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar with a 40% discount and enjoy a 20% discount on gadgets and merchandising themed for video games, movies, TV series, anime, manga and comics. Finally, the Nintendo promo is still active, offering a Switch console Model 2019, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription to 299.98 euros.