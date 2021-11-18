many new offers on video games, prices starting from 9.99 euros

Begin a new wave of promotions as part of Amazon’s Black Friday early offers, valid until November 29th or while supplies last. The video games on offer are really a lot with prices starting from 9.99 euros, let’s see all the offers together.

Video games on offer on Amazon

– God of War III Remastered for 16.30 Euros for PS4

– GT Sport at 9.99 euros for PS4

– Nioh at € 14.49 for PS4

– Little Big Planet 3 for 16.84 Euros for PS4

– Ratchet & Clank for 15.40 Euros for PS4

– The Last Of Us Remastered for 17.99 Euros for PS4

– Uncharted Collection for 9.99 Euros for PS4

– Until Dawn for 18.91 Euros for PS4

– Horizon Zero Dawn at 16.09 Euros for PS4

– Infamous: Second Son for 22.97 Euros for PS4

– Killzone: Shadow Fall for 15.89 Euros on PS4

– Bloodborne for 19.17 Euros for PS4

– God of War for 17.51 ​​Euros for PS4

– Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for 58.39 Euros for PS4

– Astro Bot for 29.99 euros for PS4

– Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII at 10.99 Euros for Xbox

– Crash Bandicoot 4 – It’s About Time at 30.99 Euros for Nintendo Switch and 42.99 Euros for PS4

– Death Stranding Director’s Cut at 45.99 Euros for PS5

– Demon’s Souls at 58 Euros for PS5

– Destruction All Stars at 14.99 Euros for PS5

– Detroit: Become Human for 20.79 Euros for PS4

– Dreams at 33.85 Euros for PS4

– Ghost of Tsushima for 29.99 euros for PS4

– Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for 61.99 Euros for PS4 and 65.99 Euros for PS5

– Knack 2 for 29.99 Euros for PS4

– Marvel’s Spider-Man for 29.99 Euros for PS4

– MEDIEVIL at 22.99 Euros for PS4

– Nioh 2 at 35 Euros for PS4

– Nioh Collection at 49.99 euros for PS5

– No Man’s Sky for 14.99 Euros for PS4

– Predator Hunting Grounds at 27 Euros for PS4

– Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at 48 Euros for PS5

– Returnal at 55.50 Euros for PS5

– Sackboy: A Big Adventure for 39.99 Euros for PS5

– Shadow of the Colossus for 29.99 Euros for PS4

– Spider-Man Miles Morales for 39.99 euros for PS5

– Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edition at 70.81 Euros for PS5

– The Last Guardian at 28 Euros for PS4

– The Last of Us 2 for 32.99 Euros for PS4

We will keep this article updated if other interesting offers are added, ensuring full coverage for the duration of the Amazon event. It is also possible to combine the offers of the Early Black Friday Week with other Amazon promotions that they will do to us save further, such as an additional discount of 10 euros by choosing a collection point for the first time, or always 10 euros if you have not yet uploaded the first photo to Amazon Photos and lastly a discount voucher of 6 euros only by loading the account of at least 60 euros.