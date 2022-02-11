many news from a report, the game aims to change the original – Nerd4.life

Through the pages of fanbyte.com, the journalist Imran Khan reports a series of information related to Resident Evil 4 Remakecoming from sources close to the project whose identity has obviously not been revealed.

First of all, Khan states that the project is actually in development right now and the announcement is expected for 2022, provided that plans do not change at the last minute. Resident Evil 4 Remake was in development at M-Two, a team made up of ex-Capcom and ex-PlatinumGames, who worked on Resident Evil 3 Remake. At the head of the project is Tatsuya Minami, a friend of Shinji Mikami (original director of the game, now head of Tango Gameworks). Mikami was offered to return to work on the remake, but he declined.

Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil 4

After the negative response to Resident Evil 3 Remake, Capcom has taken the project back into its womb and entrusted it to the creators of Resident Evil 2 Remake. M-Two is now only to support the work, but what they initially created is still used.

Capcom has no plans to make a Remake identical scene by scene. One of the changes is the arrival time of the protagonist, Leon S. Kennedy: now the arrival to the village will be at night, as well as a good portion of the game. The idea is to make the game scarier. Then there will be changes to the plot of Resident Evil 4: the characters will have more important roles and more time on the screen. The expansion dedicated to Ada will also be expansion. Separate Ways will also be bigger. The two expansions will be merged into one campaign. It is not clear, however, if they will be released as DLC or will be part of the base game.

As always, we remind you that this is a report, not official information and some details may change before the announcement or release. Mikami recently commented on this Remake and said he wants a big change.