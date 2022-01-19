many offers available in the new flyer

From tomorrow, January 20, and until the following February 9, the new flyer from Euronics, named “The Technology Festival”. This is a new initiative with many offers dedicated to the tech world that will be valid in the stores of the electronics chain that will join the initiative. The new flyer is a clear reference to the ever closer Sanremo Festival. The upcoming offers will cover the tech sector at 360 ° with many products to be purchased at a reduced price. Here are all the details:

The Festival of technology starts from Euronics: the best offers available

Among the main offers of the new Euronics flyer we find a series of promotions dedicated to the world of notebooks. In particular, already on the front page, there is room for a HP laptop with 15.6 inch displayie Full HD resolution, Ryzen 5500u, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD which is offered at the discounted price of 549 euros instead of 799 euros.

Always staying at HP, we point out a notebook with a 15.6-inch display and Full HD resolution, Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD available at 799 euros instead of 999 euros. Also noteworthy is a discount of 300 euros for the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s G2 ITL with Core i5-1137g7, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage which is offered at a price of 699 EUR.

The new Euronics flyer also offers us significant discounts on TVs with the possibility of taking advantage of the Scrap TV Bonus to get an additional € 100 discount. Among the offers to report we find the Sony 48A9 TV with panel 48-inch OLED and Android TV which is proposed to 1299 euros which become 1199 euros (with a saving of 500 euros on the price list) thanks to the Scrap TV Bonus.

On the subject of OLED TV there is also the offer dedicated toLG OLED5B16 with 55-inch panel. The TV is proposed to 1199 euros with a discount of 500 euros and with the possibility of obtaining an extra discount of 100 euros thanks to the bonus. For those looking for a cheaper TV we find a 55 inches Sony for 759 euros and a 43 inches LG on sale at 449 euros (for both there is the Scrap TV Bonus to be considered). Do not miss the 55 inch LG available to 499 euros with the possibility of obtaining an additional discount of 100 euros thanks to the bonus.

Among smartwatch on offer, moreover, the most relevant discount arrives for the Huawei Watch GT2 46 mm offered at a discount of € 119.90 with a saving of € 110 compared to the price list. Note that there is also the Fitbit Sense discounted at 259.90 euros with a saving of 70 euros. The Euronics flyer, as usual, offers various types of discounts also on household appliances, from washing machines to dryers passing through refrigerators. Finding a good opportunity in this case will not be difficult.

The new flyer The Festival of Technology it will be offered by various stores of the chain scattered in different Italian regions. Note that you can browse the complete Euronics flyer at this link. The offers will end on February 9th. On purchases made in the store, starting from 320 euros, it is possible to take advantage of a financing which allows you to start paying at starting April 2022.

All Euronics online offers

