many offers with discounts up to 33%

Xiaomi announces the new one Winter Sale promotional campaign with so many products in discount up to 33%. The new offers from Xiaomi they will be valid starting from midnight on January 6th and until next January 19th through the company’s official store. Available to users there will be many discounts on smartphones and other products of the Xiaomi home ecosystem. Also note some “flash salt”With discounts available for a short period of time on some selected products. Let’s see all the details on the new series of Winter Sale offers Xiaomi.

Xiaomi’s Winter Sale offers

Everything is ready for the start of the new series of Winter Sale offers on Xiaomi official store. From 6 January, in fact, dozens of products from the company’s ecosystem will be available with discounts of up to 33%. There will certainly be opportunities to buy a product at a discounted price. Among the promotions we find several Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones offered at a discount in addition to TV ai Xiaomi (on which it is possible to save up to 200 euros) and many other products of the company.

Below we see a selection of the Winter Sale offers valid from 6 January:

Xiaomi 11T Pro | 8GB + 128GB on offer a 549.90 euros instead of 649.90 euros (until 23:59 on 7 January); Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro available in combination for 69.99 euros instead of 149.99 euros

POCO F3 5G | 8GB + 256GB on offer a 329.90 euros instead of 399.90 euros (until 23:59 on 7 January)

Xiaomi 11T | 8GB + 256GB on offer a 549.90 euros instead of 599.90 euros; Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro available in combination for 69.99 euros instead of 149.99 euros

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE | 8GB + 128GB on offer a 349.90 euros instead of 449.90 euros; Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro available in combination for 69.99 euros instead of 149.99 euros

Redmi Note 10S | 6GB + 64GB on offer a 209.90 euros instead of 249.90 euros; Redmi Buds 3 Pro available in combination for 39.99 euros instead of 69.99 euros

Redmi Note 10 Pro | 8GB + 128GB on offer a 299.90 euros instead of 349.90 euros; Redmi Buds 3 Pro available in combination for 39.99 euros instead of 69.99 euros

Mi TV P1 50 on offer a 479.90 euros instead of 599.90 euros

Mi TV P1 55 on offer a 549.90 euros instead of 649.90 euros

Mi TV Q1 75 " on offer a 1399 euros instead of 1599 euros

Xiaomi TV Q1E 55 " on offer a 699.90 euros instead of 799.90 euros

The new Xiaomi promotional campaign includes a large number of offers (those indicated above, we repeat, are only a selection of discounted products). The opportunities to buy a new device from the Xiaomi ecosystem at a discounted price are certainly not lacking. Xiaomi’s Winter Sale promotions will start on January 6 and end the next January 19. For a complete picture of all the available discounts you can take a look at the page dedicated to the promotion of the official store: Xiaomi Winter Sale. Finally, we remind you that for all the products available on the Xiaomi store the free shipping for orders whose total amount exceeds 69 euros.