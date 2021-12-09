Tech

many PC games at a discount with the sales of The Game Awards – Nerd4.life

Epic Games Store kicked off a new series of sales at The Game Awards of this night, with many discounted PC games, including Battlefield 2042, Cyberpunk 2077, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

On the dedicated Epic Games Store portal, which you can reach at this link, you will find all the offers available, which will be active until 5:00 pm on Saturday 12 December 2021. Below is a selection of some of the discounted games:

  • Cyberpunk 2077 – 29.99 euros
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – 38.99 euros
  • Battlefield 2042 – € 39.59
  • Assault on Tiny Tina’s Dragon Stronghold – € 4.99
  • World War Z: Aftermath – 29.99 euros
  • Sable – € 16.74
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits – 27.99 euros
  • Alan Wake Remastered – 23.99 euros
  • JETT: The Far Shore – € 17.99
  • Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition – 41.99 euros
  • Blasphemous – 6.24 euros
  • The Forgotten City – 19.99 euros
  • Hitman 3 – 23.99 euros
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed – 34.99 euros
  • Riders Republic – 38.99 euros
  • Far Cry 6 – € 38.99
  • Chivalry 2 – € 24.11
  • Death’s Door – 14.99 euros
  • Humankind – 39.99 euros

The discounted games are really many and range from large triple A productions to independent titles of great character. Among the titles on offer that could pique the interest of players are Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy, Battlefield 2042, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Far Cry 6.

Epic Games Store

What do you think of the new Epic Games Store offers to celebrate The Game Awards 2021? Is there any game in particular that interests you? Let us know in the comments.

Staying on the subject, the free PC games of the Epic Games Store on December 9 are now available, while next week there will be a surprise.

