Many people buy flights and hotels on the web and then ask for the “travel pass” at the agency, Fiavet doesn’t fit in – Chronicle

TRENTO. Fiavet Trentino Alto Adige, a representative association of travel agencies belonging to Confcommercio Trentino led by the president Sebastiano Sontacchi, is the spokesperson for the many reports received from its members which in recent weeks have seen an increase in the situations of customers who turn to the agency to ask for the “travel pass” after buying hotels or airplanes on your own for destinations on the tourist corridors.

“The only ones who can guarantee maximum security conditions while staying abroad are travel agency professionals – specifies the president Sebastiano Sontacchi, – as confirmed by the clarifications received last week by the government regarding the Covid tourist corridors. -free introduced on an experimental basis with the Ordinance of September 28, 2021 and in force until January 31, 2022 ”

“To guarantee what the ordinance of the Ministry of Health sets out, that is to say the conditions of maximum safety during travel and while staying abroad” continues Sontacchi, “it is mandatory that the services are all acquired through travel operators It is therefore not possible to travel for tourism to destinations by purchasing from the tour operator only the stay at the selected structure and purchasing the flight independently or vice versa. It is not possible to stay in structures managed and sold by private hosts, not even by booking directly or through online platforms that put tourists in contact with the host and purchasing only air transport from the tour operator “.

“Trips to destinations in the countries of the tourist corridors (or Aruba, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Dominican Republic and Egypt – limited to the tourist areas of Sharm el-Sheikh and Marsa Alam) – adds the vice president Fiavet Trentino Laura Bolgia of the same name Trento agency “must be exclusively managed by tour operators and health insurance must always be provided to cover the risks associated with Covid-19”.

“In this regard, in order to facilitate checks by the persons in charge, the organizer (tour operator / travel agency) will issue to the customer, who wants to go to one of the” Covid-free “destinations, the ‘travel pass corridors tourism ‘, that is a document containing information relating to travel, stay at the facilities and the Covid policy. In order to leave, in addition to the possession of the vaccination or recovery certificate, the swabs to be taken before departure for the destination and return to Italy, as well as upon arrival at the airport on the day of return to our country and the completion of the digital form for locating the passenger, which only a precise and careful organization by a travel agent can guarantee “.

Under certain conditions, i.e. with the localization module, greenpass and buffer before returning, you can also travel to other countries (those in list D of the ordinance such as Australia, Canada, Japan, Jordan, United Kingdom, USA, etc.) but in order to be sure of any restrictions, even when entering these countries, it is more than advisable to always contact travel agents.

“Contacting a professional travel agent at this time – concludes the president Sontacchi – is even more important if we think about the possibility of managing positive cases at Covid, and their possible contacts, during the period of stay abroad, therefore it is always necessary to provide for ad hoc insurance policies among the various services of the organized travel ».