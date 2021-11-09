Many people don’t know how to use passwords. Google made a video game to teach them

The number of passwords stolen in recent years? “4 billion”. The most used password in the world? “1 2 3 4”. These are some of the answers provided by Space Shelter, a Google video game aimed at making users aware of the protection of their data and the informed use of complex passwords. Furthermore, it was made by an Italian company, Gamindo.

Gamindo specializes in the development of so-called “advergames”, games designed to entertain users and at the same time advertise a brand or a range of products.

The concept of advergames also includes collaborations for more limited additional content, such as the inclusion of vehicles of real brands in Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8; the use of cans of well-known energy drinks in Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding or branded rechargeable batteries in Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake.

Among the Italian brands that have collaborated with Gamindo are Chiara Ferragni Collection, Lavazza, Coca-Cola, Mediolanum, Bosch Italia, Discovery and Barilla.

“Brands have realized that play is a language, a new way of communicating with the public“underlines Nicolò Santin, co-founder of Gamindo, to DDAY.it.”It is growing a lot both in terms of demand and supply“.

The adoption of advergames allows companies to also work on lead generation, i.e. the generation of useful contacts who have knowingly provided contact information (even a simple email) and which can be subscribed to a newsletter, for example, or updated on some products of the brand.

How Space Shelter works

Google’s aim was to raise awareness of good password habits. Incidents of password theft are becoming more and more frequent. Many people use the same password for different services they have signed up for.

When even the email address or username is used on multiple platforms, it is enough for only one of these services to be punctured so that all the services to which the user has signed up with those same credentials are put at risk.

Furthermore, many users are unaware of the benefits of two-factor authentication, which adds a second level of protection: a code sent via SMS or derived from a specific application (such as Google Authenticator or Microsoft Authenticator) and which helps to defend an account even if the password is stolen.

These are the aspects for which Google asked Gamindo to make a video game. Space Shelter combines elements of the quiz, with multiple choice questions and others that require the user to write answers, to those of a point and click. The game, on the other hand, is rather short and lasts the equivalent of a YouTube video on the subject, but offers the user an interactive dynamic.

The mechanics are simple because the goal is to appeal to an extended audience, which also includes people who are not familiar with the videogame medium: and therefore would have struggled with more complex mechanics.

“Doing something that works for all ages is not easy“Santin agrees.”We try not to invent the wheel, but to take a cue from the mechanics that we know work and that make our life easier“.

One of the most used, for example, is the “match 3”, where you have to match three similar objects to eliminate a line and earn points: it is the mechanism of Candy Crush, a popular mobile game. Or another experience used by Gamindo is that of the “endless runner”, in which a character continues to run avoiding obstacles potentially indefinitely. Or the mechanism of Space Invaders, a 70s arcade game, where a spaceship must hit a wave of advancing aliens.

“We start from something that people know and based on the brand target we propose a mechanical date“explains the co-founder of the company.”With Google we preferred not to insert something that required skills and reflexes, but many very simple minigames. In Lavazza’s game, for example, the target was a young person between 18 and 24 and therefore the experience in that case is much more dynamic.“

Google also received feedback from over 40s, explains Santin. “In this case, the aim was to educate people of all ages“.

It took about six months to make the game with frequent contacts between Gamindo and the Italian headquarters of Google and the American one. Consumer protection associations have also been included in the project, such as Euroconsumer and the Italian equivalent, Altroconsumo.

The application works as a Progressive Web App (PWA) and therefore can be played, both with a computer and with a mobile device, via the browser by accessing the official page. Gamindo has a dedicated application, which however reaches a limited amount of people. “On Android, the application has registered 50,000 downloads, but it is little compared to the area you can reach on the web and the brands want to reach millions of people“explains Santin.

At the moment three people work full-time at Gamindo, plus other external collaborators. Recently, the company closed a round of capital increase of 500 thousand euros e aims for a million euros in turnover in 2022.

“We are interested in becoming an Italian reality that goes far beyond being the agency, but something that has a very technological product“Santin says.”We started as an agency, but now we want to scale and we are interested in addressing the international market. “