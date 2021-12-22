Many people fail to cook fish like this because they transform omega 3 fats into substances that are dangerous to the liver and kidneys

Fish occupies an important place in the cuisine of the whole world. It is a food rich in beneficial substances useful for our health. In some areas of the world, fish is also eaten raw, just to preserve all its goodness. However, many fail to cook fish like this because they transform omega 3 fats into substances that are dangerous to the liver and kidneys.

Christmas is now approaching with all the party load and also of culinary preparations. On Christmas Eve, then, in many regions a fish dish is never lacking.

For those who want to surprise diners with an unexpected dish, here’s what to choose. We will prepare spaghetti with garlic, oil and chilli pepper with the addition of squid. A dish that will leave many amazed by the goodness and novelty of interpreting a classic of Neapolitan cuisine in a maritime way.

One of the benefits of eating fish is that it is good for your health. The Japanese then eat it raw, calling it sushi, and choosing the best pieces. It is not just a tradition, disconnected from a health norm. In fact, in fish there are substances that are precious and useful to the body.

Among these are the famous omega 3 fats, appreciated by all for their contribution to lowering cholesterol. The fish, which contain more omega 3s, are salmon, mackerel and blue fish in general, and cod.

However, if we wanted to receive all the benefits with omega 3 fats, some rules should be respected during cooking. Fortunately, modern cuisine always tries to combine taste and health. In fact, above all a certain type of cooking very common in the world would transform omega 3.

Cooking to avoid and which one to prefer

According to the Veronesi Foundation, unsaturated fats, which include omega3, undergo a transformation into lipoperoxides already at 100 degrees. They are dangerous substances, which at 200 degrees also become numerous. These products produce enlargement of the liver and kidneys.

Generally the temperature of 100 degrees is reached by boiling and 180 degrees or higher is that of frying.

Instead, if you want to preserve the benefits of omega 3 fats, you will have to cook them preferring another way. It protects the omega 3 when cooking over a flame, such as when preparing stewed mackerel, or in the oven according to the precise indications given in the in-depth analysis. In this way, taste and health will be safeguarded.

