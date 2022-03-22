Many personalities did not need an Oscar to become legends – Spoiler Time

The Oscar are the most prestigious award of Hollywoodif you receive a Academy Award, it means you reached a new level in the industry. However, there are many legendary actors and actresses who never received one and are still recognized as some of the best performers.

1 Glenn Close

Close holds the record for most nominations Oscar without winning any Academy Award along with the deceased Peter O’Toole. In total, he accumulates eight nominations and his most recent defeat was in the category of Best Supporting Actress by Hillbilly Elegy, losing to Youn Yuh-jung.

two Amy Adams

adams She has been nominated five times for Best Supporting Actressthe most recent in Viceand was also nominated once in the category of Best actress for the movie American Hustle from 2014, but never got his prize. is close to reaching Glenn Close.

3 Johnny Deep

Johnny Depp has been nominated for Best Actor three times for his performances in Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl, Finding Neverland and Sweeney Toddbut lost to Sean Penn, Jamie Foxx and Philip Seymour Hoffmannrespectively.

4 Hugh Jackman

jackman He has only been nominated once Oscar for his interpretation of Jean Valjean in the movie Les Miserables from 2013, where he lost to Daniel Day-Lewis. Despite that, he has already won a Emmya grammy, and a Tony.

5 Harrison Ford

Despite being one of the richest actors in the industry and one of the biggest action stars, Ford never won a Academy Award and has only been nominated for one Oscar during his career for his portrayal of the detective John Book in the movie Witness from 1985 and was defeated by William Hurt.

6 Sir Ian McKellen

Sir Ian McKellen has one of the longest acting careers in the industry, but has never won a Oscar. He was nominated in 1999 by gods and monstersbut fell before Robert Benigni; and in 2002 by The Lord of the ringsbut lost to Jim Broadbent.

7 Winona Ryder

Ryder He starred in numerous films during the 1990s. 1990 and was nominated for Best actress for his performance in Little Women and The Age Of Innocencebut lost both times to Jessica Lang and Anna Pakin.

8 Will Smith

Despite winning four awards grammys, Smith has never won a Oscaralthough he has been nominated twice for Best Actor by Ali and The Pursuit Of Happyness. This year he will have his third opportunity thanks to king richard.