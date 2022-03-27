Many proposals! Amanda Bynes plans to return to television

UNITED STATES. – Amanda Bynes he begins to get new proposals for television programs now that he has ended his legal guardianship. Without a doubt, the young woman is already beginning to have an idea of ​​what she can do now that her life is once again controlled by herself. The information on these was communicated by her lawyer who assures that there are many.

Although she seems to have several things to do, the truth is that the actress has no intention of returning to TV very soon. It seems that her lawyer commented that her Amanda has been receiving proposals for the last 5 years and that she has no intention of accepting any for now. Let’s remember that she has just now recovered and wants to enjoy her well-being.

Several of the proposals Amanda Bynes they have to do with recording documentaries about his post-fame story. In addition, they wanted her to comment on how her life has been since she began legal guardianship, clearly things that are sensitive for the actress. That may still be holding her back from starting a media career for the second time in her life.

Amanda Bynes wants to settle down first

Among those interested in speaking with Bynes are several media outlets such as: The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair, Elle, CBS, News’Gayle King and even the youtuber logan paul. Without a doubt, the story of the actress seems to be too interesting for many people. But she has no intention of telling her at the moment.

At the moment the only proposal that is missing is to receive one for a book, which if you have received the same Britney Spears. is that maybe Amanda Bynes wants to tell the story of his life in a way that is not as exposed as a book can be. At the moment the young woman will stay away from the cameras and she will not return to her usual work for some time until she feels safe.