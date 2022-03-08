many rookies, Dzeko leads the charge

At 9 pm, live on Canale 5 and Sportmediaset.it, the return of the second round of the Champions League

Everything says Liverpoolbut in the head ofInter there is a great desire to amaze in the return of the second round of the Champions League. After the 0-2 at San Siro, to the Inzaghi’s men will serve a business real at Anfield against the devastating battleship of Klopp. At 21, live on Canale 5 and streaming on Sportmediaset.it, the Nerazzurri’s “mission impossible”.

ALSO STEVEN ZHANG IN LIVERPOOL

Inter will attempt the feat on English soil with one more fan: Steven Zhang. The Nerazzurri president in fact boarded the plane that transported the team to Liverpool yesterday, not attending an away match from the Europa League final in August 2020.

KLINSMANN: “UNIMAGINABLE THINGS HAPPEN IN 90 ‘”

Jurgen Klinsmann, former Inter forward, speaks to La Gazzetta dello Sport: “There is always the possibility, unimaginable things happen in 90 ‘. Inter have nothing to lose and are in the best condition to try. only the goal was missing, if it were to be eliminated a lot will depend on how: the way you face Liverpool can give you courage for the end of the season. “

THE FORMATIONS: SANCHEZ CHALLENGE DZEKO (click for live updates)

Training practically made in the head of Simone Inzaghi who has one big doubt: the partner of Lautaro Martinez. If the defense will be the starting one and in midfield Vidal will replace the suspended Barella with Perisic restored, in attack the choice is between Dzeko or Sanchez alongside Toro. After the 5-0 at Salernitana it is hard to separate the starting couple but both the Chilean and Correa are pawing. And also Gosens is a candidate to take over the race in progress. As for the Reds, Klopp recovers Firmino, Matip and Thiago Alcantara but only the defender should find space from the start. If Mané rests, ready Luis Diaz.

INTER, FOR MANY IT IS THE FIRST TIME IN ANFIELD

Pink in hand, net of Inzaghi’s line-up choices, only five of the Nerazzurri ranks have already set foot at Anfield: Vidal, Darmian, Sanchez, Gosens and Dzeko. For everyone else it will be a thrilling debut: from Brozovic to Lautaro, passing through Perisic, Calhanoglu, Dumfries and Bastoni. And precisely to the determination of “King Arthur”, called to replace Barella, and to Dzeko’s goals, already decisive against Sheriff and Shakhtar to hit the second round after a decade of abstinence, Inter could cling to resist the firepower of Liverpool, groped the impossible and overturn all predictions. Looking at the statistics, moreover, in the history of the Champions League so far only one team, Manchester United against PSG, has managed to go through after a 0-2 first leg. But only thanks to the away goal rule just retired. Given that it makes us reflect on the extent of the undertaking necessary for Inter to move to Anfield and which must also deal with an extraordinary opponent in all respects. In terms of the game, the ability to achieve and defensive solidity. A perfect car that hasn’t lost at home for exactly one year, putting in an impressive row of 21 wins and 7 draws. Numbers from fear, also embellished by the relentless role of Salah & Co. in recent months with 12 successes in a row and only 4 goals conceded. At Anfield everything says Liverpool, but Inter have a great desire for business.