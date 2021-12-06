The progressive aging of the population brings with it a whole series of inevitable consequences. For example, a greater use of medical care, hospitalizations and a higher consumption of medicines.

In this regard, according to geriatricians, there are two phenomena both potentially dangerous for health. That is, you take too many medicines every day and for a much longer period than necessary.

Stated differently, many seniors ignore these serious risks of drug abuse while this would be the solution. Let’s try to understand what it is.

The Inter-company Guidelines SIGG

The phenomenon of drug abuse was addressed by the SIGG, the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics. With the help of 5 other scientific societies (SIGOT, SIMG, SIMI, FADOI and SIF) he studied the consequences of these therapeutic distortions.

The fruit of this work has converged in the drafting of the first Guidelines for the management of polytherapy and complex pathologies. These were presented at the 65th National Congress of the SIGG, taking place in Rome from 1 to 4 December.

Some data on the consumption of drugs

According to the study, the presence of two or more chronic diseases characterizes 75% of the 60-year-olds and almost all of the over 80s. This condition represents the prerequisite for polypharmacy, ie the intake of 5 or more drugs a day.

The average number of drugs used by the under 65s is 1.9, then increases 7.4 in the 80-84 age group and drops to 2.8 drugs in the over 95s.

As for the over 65s, 30% of them take 10 or more drugs, while about 50% between the ages of 5 and 9 or take drugs for a longer period than necessary (OsMed data).

For researchers, the simultaneous use of many drugs in an aging organism (and therefore increases deficits and pathologies), increases the risk of adverse reactions. The most common are drug-drug and drug-disease interactions.

Ultimately, although the single prescription may adhere to the pathology, multiple therapeutic regimens often produce negative clinical outcomes. That is, decreased therapeutic adherence, hospital admissions, disabilities, falls, mortality.

According to the geriatricians of the SIGG, the solution passes through the deprescription. Translated it means prescribing less drugs and better. Such a work, the study continues, could reduce the risk of adverse events by at least 20%. For example, a duplicate or inappropriate or otherwise unnecessary drug could be eliminated.

In closing, we remind the reader never to take personal initiatives and without the advice of their doctor.

