many Switch games for less than 15 euros with the Christmas Sale

In addition to the eShop discounts on Switch games for less than 10 euros, the Christmas sales of the Nintendo digital store offer many savings opportunities even for those who, looking at the endless catalog of the store, are looking for more offers: here are the best ones discount games for less than 15 euros.

Those who want to take advantage of the new promotion launched by the Kyoto house to expand their playroom on Nintendo Switch can save a lot of euros by purchasing triple A titles at extremely low prices.

Among the offers that we could define as “indispensable”, we find for example Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for € 14.79, Cars 3 for € 11.99, XCOM 2 for € 12.49 or the Remastered of Assassin’s Creed 3 for 14.79 EUR. And again, Ni no Kuni: The Threat of the White Witch for 11.99 euros, Cuphead for 13.99 euros and LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 for only 11.99 euros.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – € 39.99 to € 14.79

Cuphead – from € 19.99 to € 13.99

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition – € 29.99 to € 11.99

LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 – from € 59.99 to € 11.99

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition – € 29.99 to € 11.99

Ni no Kuni: The Threat of the White Witch – € 59.99 to € 11.99

JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition – from € 49.99 to € 12.49

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition – from € 24.99 to € 12.49

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – € 49.99 to € 12.49

LEGO Worlds – from € 29.99 to € 11.99

Cars 3: In Race for Victory – from € 59.99 to € 11.99

Resident Evil – from € 19.99 to € 12.99

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – € 39.99 to € 14.79

Streets of Rage 4 – from € 24.99 to € 14.99

SAINTS ROW: THE THIRD – THE FULL PACKAGE – from € 39.99 to € 13.99

XCOM 2 Collection – from € 49.99 to € 12.49

Titan Quest – from € 39.99 to € 11.99

The Christmas Offers on Nintendo eShop will be active until 11.59pm Italian time on December 30th, with over 1,000 games on sale for a selection that covers both big triple A productions and indie titles. Please let us know with a comment if you will take advantage of these or other offers to enrich your personal catalog of Switch games.