In 2022, cancer is still a serious disease, but many answers to many questions have been found, thanks to the successes of research and science. In fact, prevention is proving all its effectiveness, as the number of people healed is constantly increasing. Each tumor has several causes. In addition to the predisposition of each individual, among the risk factors for malignant neoplasms there would be environmental ones.

A rich and balanced diet, a healthy lifestyle and regular checkups are vital. Today with the ProiezionidiBorsa Health and Wellness Experts we will talk about a tumor that affects the skin and which, unlike many others, develops and grows very quickly. Unfortunately, in recent decades, the incidence of malignant melanoma has been steadily rising, both in men and women. And the time factor in these cases is precious and could save your life. Therefore, it is important to understand when it is time to turn to specialists, because still today many think they are pimples or simple moles when, instead, it is something else.

Pimples

Pimples commonly appear as small, annoying red skin bumps and contain pus, serum, or fat. They generally occur on the face, neck, chest and back, that is, in those parts of the body where most of the sebaceous glands are present. The appearance of pimples can be caused by many causes, such as hormonal imbalance, the use of certain medicines, stress, excessive sebum production or the accumulation of bacteria. The use of cosmetics could also lead to this disorder.

Many think they are pimples or simple moles, but instead let’s see how to recognize what could be a sign of skin cancer

Since so many people resort to self-diagnosis for everything, even for health, it is important to always remind readers that this habit is absolutely wrong. When something in the human body starts not working as it should, it sends out signals. It is essential not to overlook these signs and to seek medical attention. This certainly must not result in unfounded alarmism. It just has to encourage people to love each other more and pay attention to their psychophysical well-being. Even some changes on our skin that can be trivially confusing, many in fact think they are pimples or simple moles, could hide something much more serious, such as a melanoma.

Melanoma

Melanoma is a malignant tumor that originates from melanocytes of the skin and mucous membranes, from those that make up the nevi or, much more rarely, from melanocytes located in extra skin locations such as the eye, meninges, inner ear, etc. It has several clinical and histological aspects. Traditionally it is distinguished in 4 clinical varieties. Superficial spreading melanoma, lentigo maligna melanoma, acral lentiginous melanoma and nodular melanoma. The first three varieties of lesions generally progress more slowly and spread over the flat skin surface. After a variable period of time, however, they develop invasive nodular components. Instead the fourth variety, namely nodular melanoma, immediately appears as a dome-shaped nodule that is invasive in depth.

The thickness of the tumor in this case is crucial, the greater the thickness, the worse the diagnosis. It is a particularly lethal skin cancer, which generally appears on the arms or legs but can also occur in the typical areas where pimples appear. It appears in the form of an exophytic papule, dark in color, or as a plaque varying in color from pearl white, to gray, to black.

It is characterized by the protuberance of the lesion, which does not go away after a couple of days as happens with boils. It may contain small amounts of pigment and the rapidity with which the lesion extends leads patients to consult a specialist. Therefore, keeping yourself under control by undergoing a skin self-examination and periodic checks by the dermatologist at least once a month is the only thing to do to treat any skin cancers early.

Deepening

We reduce the risk of skin cancer with these habits