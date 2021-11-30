Many produce a large amount of food waste when they cook. Peels, skins, petioles and rinds are just some of these. Most of the time, however, we remove them out of simple habit or automatism, without knowing what we are actually doing. For this reason today we explain what we should eat of these alleged waste materials. In fact, many throw away the vitamin-rich peels of vegetables without knowing that they are worth gold to our health. Let’s see together what they are and what are the reasons why they do well.

A specific case already treated

We have already seen in several articles the benefits of many types of foods, especially those of plant origin. However, we have not yet dwelt enough on the toughest parts that can be directly placed on the plate or reused in other types of recipes. Here is an example of this with one of the most common citrus fruits in our homes. in fact everyone makes a big mistake to throw it away, this peel is in fact a well of vitamin C and could fight cancer. These peels can be used for infusions or even in marinades. Alternatively, you can grate over the fish-based main courses. But let’s also review the vegetables.

Many throw away the vitamin-rich peels of vegetables without knowing that they are worth gold to our health

According to the Veronesi Foundation, cleaning some vegetables could lead to a significant loss of nutrients. Specifically we are talking about potatoes, carrots, lettuce and finally spinach. In the first case, using the potato peeler too much could lead to a loss of vitamin C attested between 30 and 40%. This substance is very important for our body: in fact, apathy, weakening and muscle pain could be due to the lack of this precious vitamin. The same goes for the toughest parts of other vegetables. In fact, the carrot would become depleted of ribofiavin, thiamin and niacin. The specimens with green leaves, on the other hand, would lose both the vitamins of group C and group B, contained in the outermost parts. The same also applies to the cooking processes which certainly have the advantage of making the fiber more chewable and more digestible, but which lead to a loss of some important elements for our body.

Deepening

Just boil the broccoli, here is the ideal cooking to not lose the beneficial properties that would ward off cancer and inflammation