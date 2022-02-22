Many times I go home fucked: HH on not playing with Atleti

According to the tests of Diego Simeonthe Mexican Héctor Herrera may have this Wednesday continuity in the starting eleven in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League against him Man Utd; a litmus test for Atletico Madrid in the face of the crisis of recent weeks, lightened in part by last Saturday’s victory against Osasuna in El Sadar.

Hours before the momentous European commitment, the midfielder talks to Agencia EFE about the moment of the team, the locker room, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Champions League, the present and the future. You have not received any communication from Atletico Madrid to continue beyond next summer, when his contract ends.

To the would “love to follow” in the rojiblanco club, even if he leaves “fucked home“When he does not play or even if he has barely started this season: only four games out of the 29 he has been available for Simeone.

How is the team after winning in Pamplona?

“Very well. I think it was victory is necessaryget the three points, to give us a bit of peace of mind, a bit of confidence, above all to face this game (against Manchester United) in the best way”.

What changed at Atlético against Osasuna?

“It was more a matter of encouragement, of strength, of entering the field convinced. I think the team reacted very well after the defeat we had at home (0-1 against Levante, last Wednesday).

Have they been difficult weeks with these losing sequences? How has the locker room experienced all this? How have they managed it?

“It is true that when results do not accompany you and things don’t turn out as you expect, it can create a bit of unease, but I think it’s the time when you should have the most peace of mind and work. The group is quite mature and aware of the moment we are experiencing, which is not very good, and has faced the situation with maturity and with work, which is the only thing that I think can take us forward”.

Talk about group. What is the Atlético dressing room like and how is it?

“The results have been negative and you can think that the group is wrong or that it is separated, but no. To begin with, there is a spectacular group of people, of human beings, and I think that within football is important and it is difficult to find a group like this. And united, above all, which I think is very important. The group is fine, it’s calm, it’s united and wanting to want things to go well.”

How is Simeon? Does it change at times when the results do not come out?

“It’s normal. We’re all like that. Even, when you play or don’t play your mood is different. I think he’s the same, when he wins, when he loses and when he draws, his mood will be different. In that aspect, he always shows himself the same and I think he should be calm, especially because of the work that is done within the group “.

You, on a personal level, are having less participation and continuity in the team this season. How do you feel about this situation?

“It’s hard because you always want to play, be a protagonist, participate and everything. At least I try to be calm and work for when I have to play and I get an opportunity to take advantage of it. the truth that many times i go fucked home, which is where you can be who you are or express what you feel. And I, really, that at home with my wife also talk a lot about this topic, especially when I don’t play, when I have little participation. It is difficult to assimilate that you are not participatingThey don’t take you into account. It is difficult to get home and be in the same spirit, but the truth is that, thank God, in that aspect I am calm and I have a person behind me who is also always cheering. I think at that time family is super important.”

Have you noticed a lot of the difference compared to Porto, when you were the captain and an important player?

“Obviously, when you have participation it is different. There was the captain. He always played. You have another type of stress or pressure. They are different facets, but I, from the point where I have to be, I enjoy it. I also enjoy the aspect that I am in now, that I don’t have to participate much, I try to enjoy the day to day to take it calmer and be able to be prepared for when it touches me”.

Why have you failed to consolidate yourself in Atlético’s eleven?

“I dont know. If it’s my way of playing or that I haven’t adapted one hundred percent in the way that the ‘master’ asks me. There is a lot of competition. It is also true. I do not know. the truth that I am not sure why I have not been able to be a fixed within the team. It’s difficult and I’m not the type of player who is on top of the ‘mister’ saying ‘why don’t I play, why this, why that…’. When it’s my turn to play, I know I have to be ready and help the team when it’s my turn.”

After the good game you played in Pamplona, ​​do you see yourself with options to repeat in the eleven and have continuity against Manchester United?

“I always try to be prepared for when I have to take advantage of the opportunity and help the team. Obviously, I always have the illusion of playing. And a party like this is in ‘Champions’ Well, with much more enthusiasm and much more desire. I have to work and keep working and be prepared in case I have to play again.”

The Champions League has been a very important challenge for the club in recent years, with two lost finals. Is that still perceived in the squad, that desire to win it?

“It’s the biggest competition that you can participate as a club. It is obvious that all the teams want to win it. There is always that desire to do things right and win it. If we don’t have that illusion or that desire to want to win it, why do we participate? That desire, that illusion always exists. It has been very difficult for Atlético, especially losing two finals. I think that makes you even more excited about wanting to win it and wanting to participate in it.”

What qualities stand out from Manchester United?

“They have very good players individually, who are very fast, technically very good and that is what I would highlight the most about them. Although it is not going through the best moment as a club, they will always be dangerous.”

Tell us about Cristiano Ronaldo. How do you see him? How can you stop him?

“There are no words to define him or the other players. He is a player who has won everything, a competitor and that is to be admired. They are dangerous players who wake up at any moment. He is one of those players that you cannot say that nothing is happening, especially in the Champions League, that has always shown that it is one of his favorite competitions“.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo worry about what he is like as a player or more about the team’s moment in defense?

“We have to pay attention to what he is like as a player and we have to do our job Both defensively and offensively.”

What are the reasons for conceding more goals against this season than in the previous ones?

“Between us we talked about it. We have toe be stronger defensively, above all because we have conceded a lot of goals. The other day we left a clean sheet and we have been very close, very united, very strong, all going the same way. I think it’s the path we have to return to, especially because it’s something that characterizes the club, the way we play. I think that’s the most important thing”.

Your contract with Atlético ends this season. Has the club transmitted anything to you? Has he talked to you to continue? How do you see your future?

“We haven’t talked about contracts, if we could renew, if he wanted to leave… Nothing. In any moment. We have not had communication, at least with me, I do not know if he has spoken with my employer. I really don’t know about that situation. I am super calm and I will be an Atleti player until the summer, if I have to be more then I will be and if not I will continue to be a professional until the contract ends”.

Do you have any personal preferences? Stay at Atlético or try out for another team?

“If you ask me what you want, I would love to stay… And look, I want to play, I want to have more participation, but, if it were up to me, I would be happy to stay”.

Do you plan to return one day to play in the Mexican League?

“Yes. Sometimes I think about it, because it is my country, my children have not lived in Mexico either, my family is there and one always wants to be close to my family, but I think that It’s not time yet or It’s is not the right time. I hope I can stay here for a few years.”